Robinhood launches NFL and college football prediction markets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 01:46
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14226-4.22%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1028-2.69%
Vice
VICE$0.01247+2.12%
SQUID MEME
GAME$24.4495-0.59%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277-3.33%

The logo of Robinhood Markets is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company’s initial public offering in New York City on July 29, 2021.

Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Robinhood announced Tuesday that the online broker is launching new prediction markets for professional and college-level football.

Customers will now be able to trade on the outcomes of “the most popular” NFL and college football games on the Robinhood app. Robinhood said those games would include regular season pro matchups and all college Power Four schools games.

The prediction markets are currently rolling out, according to Robinhood, and will be available to customers “in the coming days,” with plans to launch the first two weeks of the regular football seasons and eventually add weekly matchups.

“Adding pro and college football to our prediction markets hub is a no-brainer for us as we aim to make Robinhood a one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs,” Robinhood Vice President of Futures and International JB Mackenzie said in a statement.

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders celebrates after rushing for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 18, 2025 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Fiume | Getty Images

The new move comes as Robinhood is aggressively expanding its prediction markets and wades deeper into the sports wagering arena. On its second-quarter earnings call last month, CFO Jason Warnick said the company is seeing its strongest engagement in sports wagers, with CEO Vlad Tenev adding that the company sees “a big opportunity” in sports betting.

The broker added that the football prediction markets will differ from sports betting, allowing buyers and sellers to engage with each other to set the price. Robinhood said it expects the football prediction markets to be tradeable everyday between 8 a.m. ET and 3 a.m. ET.

Since first unveiling its prediction markets at the end of of last year, Robinhood said it’s seen more than 2 billion contracts traded.

The stock is up more than 400% over the one-year period.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/08/19/robinhood-nfl-college-football-prediction-markets.html

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise