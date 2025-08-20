Robinhood Launches Pro and College Football Prediction Markets with Kalshi

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 04:29
TLDR

  • Robinhood launches football prediction markets for pro and college games.

  • Kalshi partnership enables users to wager on NFL and NCAA game outcomes.

  • Users can trade prediction outcomes on the Robinhood platform for the 2026 seasons.

  • Robinhood’s new service taps into America’s most popular sport for wider engagement.

Crypto exchange Robinhood is taking its first step into sports betting with the launch of football prediction markets. Through a partnership with Kalshi, Robinhood will offer users the ability to wager on the outcomes of both professional (NFL) and college (NCAA) football games. This new feature will be available ahead of the 2026 football season for both leagues.

In a statement released on August 19, 2025, Robinhood announced that the new service would be available via Robinhood Derivatives, enabling users to trade on the outcome of various games. This includes all regular-season NFL matchups and games involving NCAA Power 4 schools. Robinhood’s new football prediction markets aim to tap into the vast fanbase and interest surrounding these sports.

Expanding Robinhood Trading Features

The addition of sports prediction markets marks a significant expansion for Robinhood, which has traditionally focused on stocks and crypto trading. According to Robinhood’s Vice President of Futures and International, JB Mackenzie, “Football is far and away the most popular sport in America.”

This makes the addition of football-related prediction markets a natural progression for the platform, aligning with its goal to be a “one-stop shop for all your investing and trading needs.”

While the company has been cautious with its approach to sports betting, particularly following regulatory pushback regarding the NFL’s Super Bowl, the new service is designed to operate with transparency. Robinhood emphasized that its prediction markets are not endorsed by any professional or collegiate athletic organization, ensuring that the platform remains compliant with existing regulations.

Kalshi Partnership and Prediction Market Integration

This development builds upon Robinhood’s partnership with Kalshi, a platform that facilitates prediction markets for a range of sectors, including politics, economics, and now, sports. Robinhood first disclosed its plans to integrate Kalshi’s technology in March 2025, setting the stage for the football-focused prediction market.

Kalshi, which expanded its operations to include cryptocurrency payments earlier this year, has been a pioneer in prediction markets.

The partnership with Robinhood allows the latter to leverage Kalshi’s infrastructure, ensuring a seamless user experience for those wishing to trade on sports outcomes. Kalshi itself has gained attention for its work with crypto payments, supporting Solana and other digital currencies alongside traditional options like USD Coin (USDC).

Addressing Regulatory Concerns in Sports Wagering

The launch of Robinhood’s sports prediction markets comes after a period of regulatory scrutiny. In February 2025, the platform paused plans to offer betting on the NFL Super Bowl due to concerns from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

However, with the backing of Kalshi’s robust regulatory framework, Robinhood is confident that its new service will be in full compliance with U.S. laws.

Despite these concerns, Robinhood’s move into sports prediction markets aligns with the broader trend of integrating decentralized finance (DeFi) and prediction markets into mainstream platforms. These markets offer users a novel way to engage with sports, providing more accessible, on-chain betting opportunities.

