Robinhood Soars 6% After S&P 500 Inclusion As Michael Saylor’s Strategy Misses Out

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/09/06 19:10
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.178-0.33%
Robinhood
HOOD$0.0000273+10.79%

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) surged 6% in after-hours trading after being added to the S&P 500 stock index, while Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR) missed out despite meeting the index’s inclusion criteria.

The S&P 500 changes will take effect on September 22. Currently, only two other crypto-linked companies, Coinbase (COIN) and Block (XYZ), are listed in the index.

Robinhood is a digital trading platform with growing crypto ambitions. Its crypto business generated revenue of $160 million in the second quarter this year, or 16% of the total. Crypto revenue was down from $252 million in the previous quarter.

Strategy Shares Plunge

Strategy fell almost 3% in after-hours trading, bringing its monthly loss to more than 12%, according to Google Finance.

MSTR share price

MSTR share price (Source: Google Finance

Strategy’s snub came after the leading Bitcoin treasury company posted one of the strongest quarters in its history, with $10 billion in net income. 

“Why wasn’t $MSTR allowed into the S&P 500 Index despite meeting all the criteria?” asked Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas in a post on X.  “Because the ‘Committee’ said no. You have to realize SPX is essentially an active fund run by a secret committee.”

Nasdaq’s New Position On Crypto Treasuries Not An Issue, Says Strategy

Strategy remains listed on Nasdaq, an exchange that is tightening requirements for companies that use debt financing to purchase crypto, a move that Strategy pioneered. 

According to a report by The Information earlier this week, Nasdaq has started requiring shareholder votes for some deals and is also pushing for more disclosures. This could lead to the index suspending trading or even delisting some companies that fail to comply, according to the report, which cited insiders familiar with the matter. 

Strategy responded to the news on X, saying that Nasdaq’s new position on digital asset treasury formations does not affect Strategy, its ATMs or other capital market activities. 

The tightening review comes after a wave of new companies are starting to raise capital from investors through equity sales in order to grow a crypto treasury. Since the beginning of the year, 154 US-listed companies have announced plans to raise approximately $98.4 billion to buy crypto.

Strategy is the leading crypto treasury firm with 636,505 BTC worth $70.57 billion on its balance sheet, according to data from BiTBO. The company’s most recent buy was on Sept. 2, when the firm bought 4,048 BTC for $449.3 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

The crypto market is full of noise, but the latest shifts in Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL), and BlockDAG (BDAG) highlight three very different stories investors can’t ignore. Tron’s 60% fee cut has triggered a short-term TRX price surge, with daily active addresses hitting 2.5 million and trading volumes jumping 40%. Meanwhile, Solana’s traders dropped 90%,
Threshold
T$0.01576-0.88%
Solana
SOL$200.11-1.67%
Tron
TRX$0.3265-1.56%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 00:00
Share
Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

Dogecoin team makes key clarification for DOGE community amid treasury launch
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01254-0.07%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21401-0.78%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 23:52
Share
FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0956-5.71%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06639+3.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share

Trending News

More

Tron Price Surge, Solana Price Drop, and BlockDAG’s $400M Presale: Which Is the Best Crypto for the Future?

Dogecoin Has No New Token: Key Clarification Made for Community

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?