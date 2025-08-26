Robinhood, Strategy shares dip as they miss out on S&P 500 inclusion

Robinhood and Strategy both saw their stock prices sink as they were looked over for inclusion on the S&P 500, which went to Interactive Brokers Group.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Monday that brokerage Interactive Brokers Group would join the index tracking the 500 largest US companies at market open on Thursday and replace the pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Wall Street has long been expecting Robinhood to join the S&P 500, and MicroStrategy, trading as Strategy, had recently become eligible for inclusion as its market cap has been boosted by the rising value of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings.

