Robinhood’s S&P 500 debut extends crypto’s reach to index investors

Robinhood joins Coinbase in the S&P 500, expanding crypto access for index funds, pensions and institutions amid rising institutional interest.

Robinhood Markets will officially join the S&P 500 on Sept. 22, replacing Caesars Entertainment, as part of the quarterly rebalancing of the index.

The inclusion, announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices on Friday, brings another crypto-adjacent company to America’s most tracked stock index, further expanding the benchmark index’s exposure to the crypto sector.

“This movement expands the index’s exposure and connection to the digital asset economy,” Edwin Mata, co-founder and CEO of tokenization platform Brickken, told Cointelegraph.

Read more