Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 07:54
HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three point basket late in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on November 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tragedy has struck one of the western conferences most promising teams before the season has even begun. Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has suffered an ACL tear according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. This injury puts his status for the 2025-26 NBA season in jeopardy, and is a massive blow to a team that was looking to compete for a championship.

Depending on his recovery time post surgery there is an outside chance that VanVleet could return for Houston this year, but this would require a near perfect recovery. At 31 years-old, VanVleet was set to be the on-court leader for Houston this season. His playmaking along with his rugged defense were a main catalyst for the Rockets return to the playoffs last season and will be heavily missed this season.

Back in July – VanVleet inked a two-year $50 million deal that keeps him under contract with Houston until the 2026-27 season. Signing this contract before this injury news will provide VanVleet with some security during his recovery.

This news hurts Houston’s title hopes as VanVleet was their best guard and provided immense value. His floor spacing was a key element in Houstons offense that they needed if they hoped to make a playoff run this year. They will have to rely on improvement from Amen Thompson as a perimeter offensive player in order to somewhat fill the void of VanVleet. 2024 3rd overall pick Reed Sheppard will also have a chance to step up in VanVleet’s absence.

Houston may decide to make an emergency trade for a point guard, just to help the coordination of their offense this year. All in all, this is a huge blow to what was supposed to be one of the league’s best teams this year.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikaibruce/2025/09/22/rockets-guard-fred-vanvleet-reportedly-suffers-acl-tear/

