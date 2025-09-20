The post Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event Mark Clavin / Rockstar With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit. In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process. In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season. Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available. “We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.” The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar. “This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them… The post Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event Mark Clavin / Rockstar With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit. In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process. In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season. Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available. “We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.” The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar. “This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them…

Rockstar Energy Open Expands To Snowboarding With Breckenridge Event

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 04:31
SKI MASK DOG
SKI$0.04427-5.42%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-3.10%
KIND
KIND$0.007775+16.56%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.133448-3.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017465+0.01%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.85687-0.09%

Rockstar’s Spring Fling snowboarding event

Mark Clavin / Rockstar

With two events in the books, the Rockstar Energy Open skateboarding competition, held in Portland, Oregon, the last two summers, has filled a hole in the contest circuit.

In its first year, the RSEO skateboarding event came mere weeks after the conclusion of the Paris Olympics, serving as a much-needed deep breath for skateboarders who went through the exhausting Olympic qualification process.

In 2025, the event returned having already began to build its reputation as a true skater’s event, a weekend that will be circled on the calendar at the beginning of each season.

Given the success of the skateboarding iteration, it is no surprise that Rockstar Energy has announced the Open competition format will expand to snowboarding. Over three days, on December 19–21, Breckenridge Ski Resort will host the inaugural Rockstar Energy Open snowboarding competition, which will be free and open to the public with VIP upgrades available.

“We’re excited to bring the Rockstar Energy Open to Breckenridge, a place with such a rich snowboard history,” said Steve Mateus, Director of Sports Marketing at Rockstar Energy. “After seeing the incredible energy the Rockstar Energy Open brought to the skateboard community in Portland over the past two summers, we’re thrilled to expand that spirit into snowboarding.”

The Rockstar Energy Open, now with a summer and winter event, has filled the void left behind when Dew Tour—the winter iteration of which was held in Breckenridge for more than a decade before moving to Copper Mountain—was discontinued. Organizers envisioned a new kind of competition that would be both more democratic and more grassroots than any that already exist on the calendar.

“This event represents a new approach that stands apart from traditional snowboard competitions, empowering the next generation of riders and giving them a stage to show the world what they’re made of,” Mateus said.

The competition will not be divided into the traditional disciplines of slopestyle, streetstyle, etc. Rather, athletes will compete on one one stand-alone course that is rider-designed in partnership with Snow Park Technologies and the Breck Terrain Park Crew.

The intent will be to have equal fields of men and women, with 20 of each invited to attend. Among the riders who have received invites are Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard, Colorado native Nik Baden and fan-favorite Iris Pham.

Like in the skateboarding event, the “Open” aspect of the Rockstar Energy Open will see 10 men and 10 women earn their spot from the video qualifier series.

Riders can submit their best video parts on Platfrm channels between October 27 – November 23. The submissions will be evaluated by a panel of veteran freestyle snowboard judges, who will award weekly cash prizes for standout video parts, including Best Men’s Part, Best Women’s Part, Best Trick, and a Viewer’s Choice Award based on fan votes. (More submission details can be found on ThePlatfrm.com).

Red Gerard of Team USA competes in the 1st run of the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle Finals on Day 5 of the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships 2025 on March 21, 2025 in Corvatsch, Switzerland.

Getty Images

“I’m beyond excited for the Rockstar Energy Open to come to Breckenridge,” said Gerard. “Growing up riding in Summit County and seeing how the snowboarding community has evolved makes this event even more special. It’s going to be awesome competing alongside veterans and rookies and bringing the energy of snowboarding to my home turf.”

The three-day Rockstar Energy Open will also feature live music, art installations and an interactive fan village. It will coincide with Breck’s Ullr Fest, a 60-plus-year-old winter celebration that features the world’s longest shotski, a town parade and a massive community bonfire.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/michellebruton/2025/09/19/rockstar-energy-open-expands-to-snowboarding-with-breckenridge-event/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

What if the next meme coin wasn’t just about culture but also structure? It’s the question many investors ask as meme coin volatility rises. Communities demand more than hype, and the search for the Top New cryptos to join now is heating up. In the past 24 hours, Solana fell 0.75% to $236.52 while Polkadot […] Continue Reading: SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now
Threshold
T$0.01677-0.94%
Solana
SOL$238.24-2.56%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 05:15
Share
MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Which meme coin could be the next giant bull charging across the crypto arena? With so many coins fighting for attention, it takes a special mix of hype, tokenomics, and market positioning to stand tall. MoonBull, Mog Coin, and Official Trump are three names dominating conversations, each bringing its own flair to the table. Over […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.44-1.02%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.94-2.44%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002428-15.19%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:15
Share
Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

PANews reported on September 20th that, according to Cointelegraph, former U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler admitted in an interview on Wednesday that he has no regrets about his approach to cryptocurrency law enforcement during his four years at the agency. Gensler expressed "proud" of the correct decisions he made regarding the regulation of digital assets during his tenure at the SEC and reiterated his view that cryptocurrency is a "highly speculative, extremely risky asset." Speaking about enforcement actions against cryptocurrency companies, Gensler stated, "We have always worked hard to ensure investor protection. However, during this time, we have also encountered many fraudsters: look at Sam Bankman-Fried; he's not the only one."
Union
U$0.013977-2.68%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00185-3.39%
Share
PANews2025/09/20 09:57
Share

Trending News

More

SOL Faces Pressure, DOT Climbs 2.3%, While BullZilla Presale Rockets Past $460K as the Top New Crypto to Join Now

MoonBull Sets Pace as Q4’s Best Upcoming Crypto, While Mog Coin And Official TRUMP Lose Steam – Snag It Before It Vanishes Away

Former SEC Chairman Gensler Says He's "Proud" of Cryptocurrency Law Enforcement

BitGo Revenue Skyrockets: Quadruples Year-Over-Year in Astounding H1

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally