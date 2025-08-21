Rollblock Casino Presale Crosses $11.4M as Analysts Tip It to Be the Breakout Token of the Next Bull Run

By: Blockonomi
2025/08/21 19:15
Investors have seen plenty of hype coins rise and fade, but a brand new GambleFi protocol is telling a very different story. This presale has already crossed $11.4 million, and with momentum building, analysts are calling it the kind of project that could realistically climb 50x in the coming bull run. 

At a time when most crypto news feels recycled, it offers something rare: a working product, a clear model, and a fast-growing community. Here’s what sets it apart from the pack…

Rollblock (RBLK): A New Kind of Web3 Experience

Rollblock (RBLK) has quietly transformed itself into one of the top cryptocurrencies to watch in 2025. Unlike most new crypto coins that launch with a promise, Rollblock already runs a Web3 GambleFi platform featuring over 12,000 AI-powered games. 

Players can jump into live poker, blackjack and roulette with real dealer streams that mimic a luxury table experience. Sports prediction leagues let users place bids on thousands of fixtures daily, while payouts are secured on the Ethereum blockchain for transparency. 

Fiat on ramps such as Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay make it simple for anyone to get started, blurring the line between mainstream and crypto trading.

The presale milestone shows clear demand, and the appeal goes far beyond speculation. What investors like is the structure: Rollblock rewards holders every week via its revenue-sharing model. The project is licensed, SolidProof audited, and already live. 

In his recent video, Crypto Octo broke down its viral potential in the crypto bull run 2025. https://youtu.be/ONh5c192f3o?si=fsTNSby5C_mcEELG

A recent tweet showcased Rollblock’s luxury live dealer experience as a “VIP lounge built on blockchain.” That framing has resonated with investors looking for the next 100x crypto that combines utility with prestige. 

Key reasons why investors are diving into Rollblock:

  • More than $15 million in wagers placed across its GameFi ecosystem

  • Weekly rewards distributed directly to RBLK holders

  • Fully licensed platform with verified security and fairness

  • 12,000+ games and a sports betting arm driving real revenue

  • Deflationary mechanics reducing the total token supply over time

Tokenomics: Deflationary Power That Rewards Holders

At the core of Rollblock’s appeal is its token model. There is a hard cap of one billion tokens, which means the supply cannot inflate. From every dollar of platform revenue, 30% is used to buy back RBLK from the open market. 

Of those buybacks, 60% is permanently burned to reduce the supply while 40% funds staking rewards that offer up to 30% APY. This creates constant upward pressure and rewards long-term believers.

Already, more than 82% of tokens have been sold at $0.068, raising $11.6 million. The presale end date will be announced in just 40 days, and with major exchange listings lined up, the sense of urgency is growing by the day. For many, this makes Rollblock one of the best crypto presale events in recent memory and certainly one of the top crypto projects of 2025.

Comparing Rollblock and Other Market Leaders

TokenPriceMarket CapTotal SupplyRevenue ShareDeflationary Model
Rollblock$0.068Presale ($11.6M raised)1B30% of revenueYes (burn model)
Solana$176.95$95.89B607MNoneInflationary risk
Cardano$0.8983$32.14B45BNoneInflationary risk

This table shows the scale difference: while Solana and Cardano dominate crypto prices, Rollblock offers something else – multiples still on the table. As one of the few undervalued crypto tokens with a live product, the upside narrative is hard to ignore.

The Big Picture 

Rollblock is proving that a GambleFi model tied to real revenue can outshine pure hype. Investors searching for the best crypto to buy are realizing this presale may be their last chance before exchange listings hit later this year. 

The presale is still live, but time is running short, and so is the available supply. Investors are seeing Rollblock not only as a GameFi token but also as a shot at owning the breakout star of the next crypto to buy now wave.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino

The post Rollblock Casino Presale Crosses $11.4M as Analysts Tip It to Be the Breakout Token of the Next Bull Run appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
