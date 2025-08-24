"Rolling Brother" ETH long position has a floating profit of US$4.78 million

PANews reported on August 24 that @ai_9684xtpa monitored the rise of ETH this morning. The trader who made a profit and then a huge loss after rolling over $125,000 has made a floating profit of $4.78 million on his 15x leveraged ETH long position. Currently, his position is in a rolling state, holding 25,108.32 ETH (about $120 million), with an opening price of $4,590 and a closing price of $4,670.3.

