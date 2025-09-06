Rome — active in the testnet, aiming for the airdrop

The project team has attracted solid investments. At the time of writing, there is no information about rewards, but participating in the testnet requires no costs and takes little time. Additionally, you can farm roles on Discord.

Subscribe to the project’s social media channels to stay updated and not miss important announcements.

Highlights:

stay active in the testnet;

farm roles.

If you have any questions when completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord