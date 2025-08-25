Ronin Launches Developer Revenue Sharing Program

PANews reported on August 25th that the Ethereum Layer 2 project Ronin officially launched a "Developer Revenue Sharing Program." Whether developing games or apps, or migrating projects to Ronin, developers can increase their income through this program. Referrals will receive rewards when their referrals conduct any of the following transactions: 1. Minting NFTs on the Ronin Launchpad; 2. Trading in the secondary market on the Ronin Marketplace; 3. Purchasing through the Ronin Store and in-game purchases; 4. Paying Ronin Wallet exchange fees.

