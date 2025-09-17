Rookie Matt Svanson Well-Grounded In St. Louis Cardinals’ Bullpen

Matt Svanson has allowed just one earned run since late July over 18 relief appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals. Not bad for a 26-year-old rookie who was nowhere to be found on any preseason prospect lists – except for that of his manager.

“He lights up the (strike) zone, keeps the ball on the ground and we’re going to give him a chance,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said in spring training.

MILWAUKEE: Matt Svanson against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on Sept. 13, 2025. The St. Louis Cardinals’ rookie struck out three and allowed one hit over two scoreless innings. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Marmol limited those chances over the season’s first four months, not putting the rookie in many high-pressure situations. Svanson’s good work in those lower-leverage outings gave the Cardinals confidence to deal away bullpen pieces at the trading deadline – including star closer Ryan Helsley.

Two days after Helsley was sent to the New York Mets for prospects, Svanson got thrown into the deep end without a life preserver in San Diego. Marmol called on him to face Padres slugger Manny Machado with the bases loaded. Machado stepped to the plate with 13 career grand slams and was on a hot streak.

Machado checked his swing on a first-pitch sweeper called a strike.

He took a 96-mph sinker for strike two.

He laid off a sweeper outside for ball one.

He flailed at a sinker clocked at 98.5 – and went back to the dugout.

“That was impressive for a lot of reasons,” Marmol told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “That environment’s real. For him to come into that against that hitter and to read the at-bat enough to do that – it was very impressive.”

Marmol viewed it as a learning experience. One batter later, Svanson learned the hard way – giving up a two-run single to Jackson Merrill. It was the only hit he allowed over 1 2/3 innings but certainly a costly one.

The outing came two years to the day that Svanson was in a deadline deal, traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to St. Louis for veteran shortstop Paul DeJong.

Rollercoaster Ride

Svanson wasn’t on any top prospects lists before being drafted, either. He had only a 7-11 record in college at Lehigh and signed for $50,000 after the Blue Jays chose him in the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

As pick No. 392 overall, the odds were against Svanson making it to the big time. Yet of the 10 players who have (of 60 picked 392nd all-time), one name stands out: Jose Canseco, drafted by the Oakland Athletics in 1982. He became the AL Rookie of the Year in 1986, AL MVP in 1988 and totaled 462 homers, 1,407 RBI over an historic and controversial 17-year career.

LOS ANGELES: Jose Conseco of the Oakland Athletics hits a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the 1988 World Series at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images) Focus on Sport via Getty Images

Other than being picked at the same draft spot, Svanson’s only resemblance to Canseco was in his size. Canseco played at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. Svanson is 6-5, 235.

Before being traded, Svanson worked mainly in relief and made nine starts in the Blue Jays’ system. He showed signs of development just before the deal, going 4-1 with a 1.23 ERA at Class A Vancouver.

He’s since refined his cutter/sinker and thrived by working only out of the bullpen.

“I didn’t like starting and having to sit for five days,” he told Lyndal Scranton of the Springfield (Mo.) Daily Citizen last season. I like it here where I’m hot almost every day, I can pitch back-to-back or three or four times a week. That’s exciting for me.”

Svanson had 27 saves in 2024 at Springfield and the Cardinals took notice. They sent him to the Arizona Fall League for more work.

Strong Second Half

The only run Svanson has allowed in more than two months was a solo homer by Junior Caminero – one of 44 hit by the Tampa Bay Rays, 21-year-old star this year.

Svanson has been strong overall, going 3-0 with a 1.83 ERA for St. Louis. He doesn’t have a save in 34 outings but is getting more meaningful assignments of late.

PITTSBURGH: Matt Svanson of the St. Louis Cardinals pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on June 30, 2025. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Getty Images

On August 3, he fanned four over two scoreless innings in Los Angeles against the Dodgers’ imposing lineup. He struck out Alex Freeland, Dalton Rushing and Shohei Ohtani – all on 2-2 counts. Mookie Betts singled to open the next inning. Svanson got Freddie Freeman to ground out on an 0-1 pitch, Max Muncy on a first-pitch flyout, and fanned Teoscar Hernandez on a 3-2 pitch.

The right-hander has risen to the occasion by primarily using a power sinker that enables him to pitch effectively high and low. His slider/sweeper can generate strikeouts, too. It is an unorthodox though coveted mix for a reliever.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Future Plans

Left-hander JoJo Romero has taken over Helsley’s closer role and done a decent job. Svanson and fellow rookie right-handers Andre Granillo and Gordon Graceffo may get a shot to close.

Granillo went 9-0 with 6 saves and a 1.40 ERA over his final 41 relief outings this past two years in the minors. He’s 1-0 with a save in St. Louis.

Graceffo is 3-1 with a save for the Cardinals. The converted starter has the best fastball of the hard-throwing trio.

Svanson’s overall work puts him highest on the list of relief pitchers expected to play an important role in 2026 for the St. Louis Cardinals.