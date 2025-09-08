Rosé’s Latest Collaboration Continues To Climb At Pop Radio

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 03:34
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0103+0.18%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00549-1.96%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3978-1.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016789-1.00%
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009284+1.14%

Rosé’s collaboration with Alex Warren, “On My Mind,” hits new peaks on Billboard’s Pop Airplay (No. 18) and Adult Pop Airplay (No. 14) charts this week. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 25: Rosé of Blackpink is seen in the Upper East Side on July 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

GC Images

Rosé dropped her debut solo album Rosie in late 2024, and she promoted the full-length with multiple singles, all of which came out in the same year. The biggest of the bunch was “Apt.,” which is still charting in America.

In 2025, Rosé has delivered two additional singles (not from Rosie) and reunited with Blackpink. As she continues to promote the latest from the girl group that made her a star, her most recent collaboration — and most recent single as a soloist — reaches new peaks on several Billboard charts in America.

Rosé’s Alex Warren Collaboration

“On My Mind,” fronted by Alex Warren and crediting Rosé as a featured artist, appears on two charts this week and rises to new highs on both lists. The cut is up one space to No. 14 on the Adult Pop Airplay list, and it ascends three spots to No. 18 on the Pop Airplay tally. The duet has now spent nine weeks on both rankings.

Alex Warren’s Growing Success

Warren dropped “On My Mind” as the third single from his debut album You’ll Be Alright, Kid. The track arrived on June 27, a few weeks before the full-length dropped on July 18. “On My Mind” followed his breakout smash “Ordinary,” which conquered the Hot 100 for months, and “Bloodline” with multi-genre star Jelly Roll. He followed it up with “Eternity,” the fourth single from the album, which arrived the same day as the project.

Rosé Claims Three Charting Songs

Rosé has three songs on the charts in America this week. In addition to “On My Mind,” “Apt.,” her team-up with Bruno Mars, falls on the Hot 100 and Radio Songs list, but still lives inside the top 40 on the airplay roster – but only barely.

“Jump,” the comeback single from Blackpink, climbs on the Pop Airplay chart, lives inside the top 10 on a trio of dance-focused rosters, and slips again on the Hot 100 to No. 78.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/07/ross-latest-collaboration-continues-to-climb-at-pop-radio/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.36812-2.53%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

The post Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) has long been one of the most recognizable meme tokens in the space, but as September trading kicks off, cracks are showing in its foundation. After closing August in the red, Pepe Coin now sits around $0.0000096, caught in a descending channel and weighed down by bearish sentiment. Analysts tracking the charts point out that support at $0.0000086 is critical — if it breaks, a new all-time low could be on the cards. Meanwhile, global crypto media and trading communities are buzzing about a different name: Layer Brett, the Ethereum Layer 2 scalability solution and meme token hybrid rapidly approaching a $3 million presale milestone, with tokens still priced at just $0.0055. With staking rewards currently sitting at an eye-watering 900% APY, ultra-low gas fees, and viral momentum across social channels, Layer Brett is being framed as “The New Pepe” — but with a stronger foundation and far greater upside. Pepe coin (PEPE) struggles in September Technical indicators for Pepe Coin remain stacked against the bulls. The MACD has crossed into bearish territory, while the Awesome Oscillator signals sustained weakness. Key resistance levels loom at $0.000011 and $0.000013, but with overall market confidence dwindling, it’s difficult to see a path higher without a major sentiment shift. This is the double-edged sword of older meme plays: they can pump on hype, but once the euphoria fades, it’s hard to sustain growth without genuine innovation. On forums like Reddit and Biz, many traders are already admitting that Pepe Coin feels “tapped out,” with any upside capped by profit-taking. Why Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining “New Pepe” status Unlike Pepe Coin, Layer Brett isn’t relying solely on nostalgia or community memes. It has been purpose-built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 rails, meaning it can scale efficiently, cut gas fees down to…
Threshold
T$0.01586+0.50%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.95+2.55%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01255+1.12%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/08 03:08
Share
Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

The market for encrypted payment products and payment cards (U cards) is becoming increasingly diverse. With the recent launch of new products such as OKX Pay, Infini Card, and Solayer Emerald Card, the discussion has heated up again. In this article, PANews sorted out several popular Web3 payment products, focusing on their payment functions and reward mechanisms.
Union
U$0.0118+0.25%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 13:51
Share

Trending News

More

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Pepe Coin Faces Competition From Layer Brett As Worldwide Media Call This ‘The New Pepe’

Let’s take a look at the currently popular crypto payment products. Exchanges are the main players. What are their highlights and benefits?

On-Chain Data Reveals Critical Support Levels For Bitcoin Price — Details

A fake email pretending to be from Rep. Moolenaar was sent to U.S. agencies during key China trade talks