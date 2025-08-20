Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bitcoin Proxy Investment to $76M

By: Coincentral
2025/08/20 00:53
Rubic
RBC$0.010684-4.67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05959-5.65%

TLDR

  • RBC raised its stake in Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy to $76 million in Q2 2025.
  • The increase represents a 16% rise in RBC’s holdings from the previous quarter.
  • MicroStrategy’s stock surged by 32%, reaching $404 per share during the same period.
  • Bitcoin’s value surged over 30% in Q2 2025, peaking at $111,980.
  • RBC’s investment aligns with broader institutional interest in Bitcoin proxies.

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) increased its investment in the Bitcoin proxy company MicroStrategy (MSTR) to $76 million in Q2 2025, a 16% rise from the previous quarter. The increase comes as Bitcoin continues its upward trajectory, marking RBC’s growing confidence in the cryptocurrency market.

RBC’s Growing Confidence in Bitcoin Proxy

RBC’s investment in MicroStrategy, a company that holds substantial Bitcoin reserves, grew significantly in Q2 2025. The bank now holds more shares in MSTR, raising its stake to $76 million. RBC’s decision follows a 32% surge in MSTR’s share price, which reached $404 per share during this period.

The increase in MSTR’s value coincides with Bitcoin’s remarkable rally. The cryptocurrency’s price soared by more than 30% during Q2 2025, hitting a high of $111,980. By the time of writing, Bitcoin had pulled back slightly to $115,576, though it continues to perform strongly.

Institutional Interest in BTC Proxy Companies

RBC is part of a growing trend among institutional investors focusing on crypto-related businesses. Financial giants such as Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are increasing their exposure to Bitcoin proxies. These firms are motivated by expected growth in the cryptocurrency sector, especially with anticipated IPOs and deals involving crypto firms.

The surge in institutional interest has been fueled by the Trump administration’s favorable stance toward cryptocurrency. RBC’s decision to boost its Bitcoin proxy investment aligns with a broader institutional push into the space. Investors see substantial potential in companies like MicroStrategy, which holds large amounts of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s Strong Performance Drives Institutional Moves

Bitcoin has demonstrated impressive growth since the start of Q2 2025. The cryptocurrency rose from $74,434 in early April to reach a record high of $124,517 by mid-August. This 67% gain over just four months has attracted increased attention from institutional investors, further solidifying the importance of Bitcoin proxies like MSTR.

The consistent rise in Bitcoin’s value has helped drive RBC’s continued interest in the Bitcoin proxy market. As the cryptocurrency’s price continues to climb, RBC’s bet on MSTR seems to align with long-term growth prospects. The bank’s confidence in its Bitcoin exposure shows a broader shift toward digital assets among traditional financial institutions.

The post Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Bitcoin Proxy Investment to $76M appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001223-3.85%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005013-13.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01373-4.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Share
U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, said today that any investment made by the U.S. government in Intel would be used to stabilize the chipmaker.
U
U$0.02025-3.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 02:20
Share
Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/circle-unified-cross-chain-usdc-access/
USDCoin
USDC$1+0.05%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24997-2.61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021131-8.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 02:10
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

U.S. Treasury considers equity stake in Intel to boost domestic chip production

Circle Launches Unified Cross-Chain USDC Access Solution

Why Cold Wallet, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & BONK Are Watchlist Favorites Among the Top Cryptos of 2025

Stage 37 At $0.00088 + BONUS100: Arctic Pablo Coin Is Whale Gold In The Best New Meme Coins For Exponential Returns As Shiba Inu And Pepe Rise