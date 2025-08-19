Royal Bank of Canada Has Raised MSTR Holdings by 16%

By: Coinspeaker
2025/08/19 19:29
Lorenzo Protocol
The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), the nation’s largest lender by market capitalization, has expanded its exposure to Bitcoin through a significant increase in shares of Strategy Inc. (MSTR), the software-turned-Bitcoin-treasury company.

RBC Boosts Holdings as MSTR Rallies in Q2

According to a new SEC filing, RBC held 188,657 MSTR shares worth over $76 million at the end of Q2 2025, a 16% increase from its 162,909 shares in Q1.

The move underscores the growing appetite among TradFi institutions for Bitcoin-linked equities.

Strategy’s stock ended the quarter at $404 per share, marking a 32% quarterly gain despite recent volatility. Year-to-date, the stock remains up 25%.

The performance closely tracked Bitcoin’s rally in Q2, when the cryptocurrency surged over 30% to touch a high of $111,980, surpassing December’s previous peak.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $115K, down 1% on the day, but still maintaining its strong momentum into Q3.

Strategy’s Relentless Bitcoin Accumulation

On August 18, Strategy disclosed the purchase of 430 BTC for $51.4 million at an average price of $119,666 per coin.

The acquisition was funded through the sale of various preferred stock classes, which generated just over $50 million, covering the purchase almost exactly.

The company now holds 629,376 BTC acquired at a total cost of $46.15 billion, with an average price of $73,320 per coin. The institutional interest suggests that BTC is still the top crypto to buy in 2025.

These holdings currently carry an unrealized profit of more than $26 billion, cementing Strategy as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin with close to 3% of the total circulating supply.

The buy forms part of founder Michael Saylor’s ambitious “42/42 Plan,” an initiative to deploy $84 billion into Bitcoin by 2027 through equity and convertible debt offerings. This upgraded plan doubles the original “21/21” strategy announced in 2023.

Saylor Adjusts Capital Strategy

Despite its success, Strategy has faced challenges in balancing stock issuance with Bitcoin accumulation. As per a Bloomberg report, the recent changes in the company’s capital policy reveal a more flexible approach.

Previously, the company had pledged not to issue new shares if the stock fell below 2.5 times the value of its Bitcoin holdings, known as the “mNAV premium.”

That guideline has now been relaxed, allowing share issuance when otherwise “deemed advantageous to the company.”

Interestingly, while Bitcoin has gained 23% since late 2024, Strategy’s stock has fallen 22%, narrowing the premium and limiting opportunities to raise capital at favorable levels.

The post Royal Bank of Canada Has Raised MSTR Holdings by 16% appeared first on Coinspeaker.

