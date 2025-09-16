Russell Wilson Says Play Is A Huge Part Of Family Time

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 03:53
Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants talks to reporters during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 23, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson is, without a doubt, a future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Whether you are an O.G. fan of the Seattle Seahawks, where Wilson spent ten seasons, or a diehard of one of Russell’s other teams, you know the guy can play.

After two seasons with the Denver Broncos, Wilson spent another Pro Bowl year last year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, before signing on with the New York Giants for 2025.

Wilson and his wife, Ciara, have four kids, two of whom are under the age of six. At home, Wilson says he’s all about playtime, prioritizing quality time with his children by blending fun with meaningful lessons. Whether they’re building, playing outside, or playing indoors with cars, Wilson is intentional about teaching values like teamwork, perseverance, creativity, and confidence.

“Football has taught me that success doesn’t come without setbacks,” Wilson reflects. “I try to show my kids that mistakes aren’t failures—they’re opportunities to learn and grow. Playtime is the perfect space for that lesson because it’s natural, joyful, and hands-on.”

Back to cars— the 36-year-old Wilson said during our Zoom interview in late August that he was a big fan of anything with four wheels when he was a kid.

“I have another older brother and younger sister, and I always remember playing Hot Wheels with my brother.”

Knowing that Wilson and his kids are fans, Wilson said that Hot Wheels called him and his agent up and proposed a new “Snap to Play” campaign and partnership to be done side-by-side with the new launch of their Speed Snap Track System.

“To me, it was a no-brainer,” said Wilson, about the collaboration. “My son, Win, is five years old, loves Hot Wheels, and plays it every day.”

Wilson, who began his 14th NFL season as the starting quarterback at Met Life Stadium, says that the new Hot Wheels Speed Snap Track System has quickly become a favorite in his household.

Wilson then pulled up his iPhone to show me, over our Zoom call, to show a video of Win sitting attentively in front of his Speed Snap set.

The launch of the Speed Snap Track System marks Hot Wheels’ most significant track innovation in over 30 years, featuring a patented, modular design that makes building tracks faster, easier, and more dynamic than ever before. As a part of its easy, new design, the track snaps into place, making it easy for kids to build and play.

Wilson also said that while Win and his kids are playing, he can’t help wanting to be the race announcer. But the 10-time Pro Bowler points out that he believes that play is important to every child’s development.

NFL quarterback and amateur motorsports announcer Russell Wilson with his son, Win, playing with Hot Wheels’ new Speed Snap Track System.

courtesy photo by Jake Kin, for Hot Wheels

“It’s not just about racing cars,” Wilson explains. “It’s about giving kids the freedom to create, test ideas, and build confidence. That’s what I love about this innovation—it’s simple, but it empowers kids to think big.”

Wilson added, “What we like about the new system is its innovation. As you know, every great play starts with a snap,” making a football pun. “That’s the great part of his growth and his joy in playing Hot Wheels.”

He admits that balancing the demands of NFL practices, travel, and games isn’t always easy, but insists that family time remains non-negotiable. “No matter how busy (our) schedule gets, being present with my kids keeps me grounded. They remind me of what really matters.”

Beyond the gridiron and his partnership with Hot Wheels, Wilson continues to build on his passion for inspiring the next generation through his lifestyle brand, 3BRAND. Created with kids in mind, the sportswear line is rooted in his personal values—faith, family, and fashion. With an emphasis on accessibility and mission-led storytelling, 3BRAND aims to uplift children by providing clothing that helps them feel confident, expressive, and part of something bigger than themselves.

Yesterday, Wilson and the Giants staged a hard-fought battle against NFC East Division rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. While New York came up short, losing a 37-40 contest in Dallas, Wilson threw for an impressive 450 yards and three touchdowns.

Wilson said that throughout his career, he’s been blessed with great teammates and great coaches who let him be who he is with the ball.

“The cool thing, and especially during my time in Seattle, everyone let me play creatively, knowing that there is always a big play coming. Even now, I’m excited about the guys I get to play with now, with coach (Brian) Daboll, with his innovation and creativity. We’ve got a really good coaching staff and a great locker room. So it’s going to be an exciting year.”

