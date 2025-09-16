Russell Wilson Stars, OL Help Needed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 08:08
DAR Open Network
D$0.03382-10.83%
MemeCore
M$2.47861+1.00%
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.23%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9725-5.97%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09637+1.39%
StarsMint Stars
STARS$0.003005-40.13%
Open Loot
OL$0.04305-3.69%

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 14: New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson (3) heaves the football downfield for an incompletion during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on September 14, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In their season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders, the New York Giants did not see enough from Russell Wilson for head coach Brian Daboll to even commit to Wilson as his week 2 starter at quarterback.

While Sunday’s 40-37 loss to the Dallas Cowboys shared some characteristics with New York’s Week 1 defeat — notably, the offensive line leaks and difficulty stopping the run among them — it would take the most negative of observers to lay blame for this loss at Wilson’s feet. Not that Wilson would listen, anyway.

“I know how talented I am. I know what I’m capable of,” Wilson told reporters following a loss in which he threw for 450 yards and 3 touchdowns. “I don’t need someone to convince me of that. I don’t need outside praise or criticism to convince me of what I’m capable of.”

What Wilson was capable of was finding his receivers all afternoon on deep throws, the so-called moon balls that Giants fans hadn’t seen from a quarterback in many years. He did it despite an offensive line that was once again missing Andrew Thomas, while James Hudson, pressed into service, was benched after committing four penalties on New York’s opening drive.

By the following drive, he’d been replaced by fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow. Wilson was sacked only three times, but whether that reflected an improvement on the offensive line or a Dallas pass rush that needed help to the point the Cowboys signed Jadeveon Clowney right after the game will only become clear in the weeks ahead.

Nevertheless, Russell not only found his top receiver, Malik Nabers, for 9 catches and 167 yards, he turned vintage slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson into a long threat as well, with Robinson finishing at 8 catches, 142 yards. The Giants hadn’t had a game with two 100-yard receivers or with more than 500 total yards since before COVID.

“Obviously coming out of college, I’ve been down the field and doing things like that and obviously just waiting for my opportunity to showcase here,” Robinson told reporters Monday. “Yesterday was that day. From the moment that Russ got here, he was like, ‘Dude, I know you can get down the field. I’ve seen it.’ We worked out together and he was like, ‘I didn’t even know you could run that well just from watching the tape from previous games.’ So, he was like, ‘We’re going to make sure that this gets going.’”

The entire afternoon offered fuel for optimism and pessimism. Yes, 506 total yards, but 478 yards allowed. Yes, consistent pressure on Dak Prescott all day, but 4.8 yards per rush and 2 touchdowns allowed to the Cowboys. Yes, signs of life from rookie running back Cam Skattebo, but little from Tyrone Tracey or Devin Singletary.

Wherever one landed on these indicators, the result was no different from Week 1. It’s another in-division loss. As Daboll said: “This one hurt.”

The good news is, now the New York Giants get to return home for the first time this season, and take on an 0-2 team. The bad news is, that 0-2 team is the Kansas City Chiefs.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/howardmegdal/2025/09/15/new-york-giants-week-2-takeaways-russell-wilson-stars-ol-help-needed/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows