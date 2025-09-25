TLDR Russia’s finance ministry advocates for a unified strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies and the digital ruble into the economy. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stresses the need for a strategic approach to digital financial assets in Russia. The government aims to improve Russia’s financial system by integrating private cryptocurrencies with the central bank’s digital ruble. [...] The post Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Russia’s finance ministry advocates for a unified strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies and the digital ruble into the economy. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stresses the need for a strategic approach to digital financial assets in Russia. The government aims to improve Russia’s financial system by integrating private cryptocurrencies with the central bank’s digital ruble. [...] The post Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/25 06:32
Boost
BOOST$0.1042+3.72%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08176-4.16%

TLDR

  • Russia’s finance ministry advocates for a unified strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies and the digital ruble into the economy.
  • Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov stresses the need for a strategic approach to digital financial assets in Russia.
  • The government aims to improve Russia’s financial system by integrating private cryptocurrencies with the central bank’s digital ruble.
  • Russia has yet to establish specific regulations for cryptocurrencies, though tokenization laws were passed in 2021.
  • The Central Bank of Russia opposes the full legalization of cryptocurrencies, viewing them as a threat to the ruble.

Russia’s finance ministry has emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy to incorporate cryptocurrencies into the nation’s economic development. This approach follows recent calls for broader investor access to digital assets. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov highlighted the importance of unifying digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, to strengthen the Russian economy. He made these remarks during the Crypto Summit 2025 held in Moscow.

Strategy Needed for Digital Assets Regulation

At the Crypto Summit 2025 forum, Ivan Chebeskov addressed the growing need for a unified strategy. He stated that Russia should incorporate both the digital ruble and private cryptocurrencies to create a more efficient economic system.

He also explained that integrating these digital platforms could benefit Russia’s financial system. Chebeskov stressed that cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) share a foundational role in modernizing Russia’s economic infrastructure.

Russia Plans Comprehensive Crypto Regulations Soon

Despite calls for digital asset inclusion, cryptocurrencies remain largely unregulated in Russia. While the government legalized tokenization in early 2021, it has yet to pass laws specifically addressing cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) has maintained its opposition to fully legalizing cryptocurrencies, viewing them as a potential threat to the ruble.

The Russian finance ministry, however, has been advocating for more comprehensive regulation of digital currencies. This includes developing laws for stablecoins, crypto investments, and fiat-backed stablecoins. In a recent announcement, Chebeskov revealed that both the finance ministry and the central bank are in talks to finalize these regulations.

Russia is moving forward with the digital ruble, a central bank digital currency , which is scheduled for phased implementation starting in 2026. President Putin signed a law in July to facilitate the digital ruble’s rollout and introduce QR code payment systems. The new form of digital currency is expected to provide an alternative to cryptocurrencies and help modernize Russia’s financial system.

The post Russia Finance Ministry Calls for Crypto Strategy to Boost Economy appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

BFX presale hits $7.5M with tokens at $0.024 and 30% bonus code BLOCK30, while Solana holds $243 and Avalanche builds a $1B treasury to attract institutions.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 01:07
Share
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1267+3.17%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Share
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.44%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

BFX Presale Raises $7.5M as Solana Holds $243 and Avalanche Eyes $1B Treasury — Best Cryptos to Buy in 2025

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

FCA, crackdown on crypto: Consumer Duty and custody rules