Russia May Finally Allow Citizens to Trade Crypto Legally

Several members of parliament are pressing regulators to approve licensed cryptocurrency exchanges, arguing that such a move would help bring order to a market that already exists largely underground.

Lawmakers Break Ranks With Central Bank

The appeal comes from Anton Tkachev, Yaroslav Samylin, and Georgy Arapov, deputies of the liberal “New People” party. In a formal letter to Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, they urged regulators to design a licensing model for crypto exchange operators, complete with capital requirements and compliance standards.

According to the deputies, a state-regulated network of exchanges could shrink the size of Russia’s shadow crypto economy, protect investors from scams, and restore confidence in financial institutions. “The state would gain oversight, citizens would gain security, and fraudsters would lose their playground,” one of the lawmakers argued.

A Country of Holders Without Legal Access

Despite official resistance, Russians are already among the world’s most active crypto adopters. Estimates suggest they hold more than $25 billion worth of digital assets, yet everyday citizens have almost no way to acquire them legally. This paradox has left the market in a gray zone — tolerated but not legitimized.

Authorities have experimented with controlled exceptions. Earlier this year, a legal framework was introduced allowing companies to use cryptocurrencies for cross-border trade, a workaround to Western sanctions. And in May, the finance ministry revealed plans to launch a state-run exchange for “qualified investors” in cooperation with the central bank. But ordinary users remain excluded.

Regulation Tightens Ahead of the Digital Ruble

Instead of widening access, officials have mostly tightened restrictions. Peer-to-peer platforms have been flagged as potential gateways to illegal payments, and users risk having their bank accounts frozen if their activity is deemed suspicious. Popular aggregator BestChange.ru has been blocked multiple times in the last few years.

The timing of these moves is not accidental. Russia is preparing to launch the digital ruble, its own central bank digital currency, starting in September 2026. To pave the way, lawmakers have updated anti–money laundering and national payment laws to give regulators stronger authority over crypto transactions.

Will the Proposal Gain Traction?

For now, the push from parliamentarians highlights growing tension between the reality of widespread crypto ownership in Russia and the state’s preference for control. Supporters of legalization argue that properly licensed exchanges could channel existing demand into transparent, regulated frameworks. Opponents fear it would weaken the rollout of the digital ruble and complicate financial oversight.

Whether the central bank yields remains to be seen, but the latest proposal signals that pressure for reform is building — even in one of the world’s most tightly controlled financial systems.

