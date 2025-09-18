Russia, tightening on digital assets and mining from 2026: enhanced supervision

Moscow — update September 18, 2025. The Bank of Russia, as reported by TASS and the guidelines published on the official website of the Bank of Russia, will initiate an expanded phase of supervision on digital assets and mining activities starting in 2026.



The goal is to increase transparency and improve investor protection, integrating the control of information flow with tax and network data.



International data and maps, such as those from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, confirm that Russia remains among the countries with a significant contribution to the global hashrate, making targeted supervision CBECI relevant.

Industry analysts note that the systematic cross-referencing of tax and network data can improve the traceability of mining activities and facilitate the identification of anomalies.



According to data collected by our analysis team and field feedback, since the end of 2024 there has been an increased frequency of reports and notifications among operators, tax consultants, and supervisory authorities, in preparation for the implementation of new measures in 2026.

In brief

From 2026, the Bank of Russia will receive periodic information flows from miners and mining infrastructure operators, in order to cross-reference this data with tax information.

The existing regulations on mining, currently in force – with the activity allowed for registered entities and for individuals limited to a maximum of 6,000 kWh/month (CryptoNews) – remain confirmed.

The controls will extend to the sale and risks of products linked to currencies and digital assets intended for qualified investors.

Guidelines and Official Sources

The new plan falls within the guidelines for the development of the financial market “2026 and beyond,” released by the Bank of Russia (cbr.ru) and reported by various Russian media.



In practice, the regulator will periodically receive information on the activity of miners and operators of mining infrastructures, strengthening the enforcement of existing regulations.

The official communication includes an enhancement of the reporting mechanisms on digital assets and closer coordination with tax authorities, particularly the Federal Tax Service (FTS), to track the issuance, exchange, and holding of digital currencies.



In this context, the quality and frequency of data will be central; the authorities have indicated that improving the timeliness of information flows is a priority before the new provisions come into effect in 2026.

Mining Rules: Confirmed Obligations and Monitoring

The current regulations on mining, recently introduced, limit the activity to registered organizations; for individuals, electricity usage remains capped at a monthly limit of 6,000 kWh (CryptoNews).



Operators are required to report the total amount of digital currency mined and relevant transactions to the Federal Tax Service.

From 2026, the Bank of Russia will be able to more frequently compare data from miners with tax data, facilitating the identification of non-compliant activities or possible attempts to evade energy limits. That said, the basic regulatory framework does not change.

Reporting and Traceability Obligations

Periodic sending of reports on the total mined and significant operations.

Detailed communications about the structure and operators of mining infrastructures.

Reports to the FTS for tax purposes and to counter any anti-avoidance practices.

Impact on banks, brokers, and investors

In recent months, the regulator has authorized, for certain financial institutions, the offering of instruments linked to digital assets for qualified investors, as reported by Crypto Briefing.



In parallel, the monitoring of risks associated with these products and the sales procedures by intermediaries will be intensified.

As a result, banks and brokers will need to review internal controls, update reporting, and constantly verify the risk profile of clients, with attention to the correct classification of products and consistency with the declared risk appetite. It should be noted that the approach remains prudential.

Permitted Instruments and Prudential Supervision

Among the instruments considered admissible are derivatives, Digital Financial Assets (DFA), and securities with digital underlying. The Bank of Russia aims to prevent improper sales, reduce volatility induced by aggressive distribution practices, and protect investors from unclear exposures.

Risks, Sanctions, and Market Scenarios

The emphasis placed on the flow of information aims to reduce the “shadow areas” of the sector. In the available material, no new sanctions emerge, while enforcement will rely on the tools already provided by the current regulations, with more detailed supervision.

For operators, 2026 will represent a phase of adjustment with stricter controls on compliance with limits and improved tax traceability; for investors, the hope is to reduce the information gap and the risks associated with the products offered. Indeed, the predictability of the rules can foster a more orderly market.

Context Data

The mining sector in Russia is internationally recognized for its significance. Estimates on the country’s contribution to the global hashrate vary over time and depending on the sources; in this regard, the map of the Cambridge Bitcoin Electricity Consumption Index (CBECI) serves as a valuable tool for monitoring and comparison.

The cap of 6,000 kWh/month remains active for individuals, allowing a distinction between hobby operations and larger-scale commercial activities. However, the operational boundary will be under constant scrutiny by the authorities, especially in light of the implementation of new reporting obligations in 2026.

FAQ: what changes from 2026

Supervision of digital assets in Russia 2026: Starting from 2026, a broader data collection from miners and operators is expected, combined with more frequent cross-checks.

Who can mine: the activity is allowed for registered organizations; individuals operate within the limit of 6,000 kWh/month.

Reports: obligation to communicate the mined quantity and relevant transactions to the FTS, ensuring greater transparency towards the regulator.

Intermediaries: enhanced control over DFA, derivatives, and securities with digital underlying intended for qualified investors.

Outlook

The year 2026 marks a significant step towards more in-depth operational oversight of digital assets and mining. The challenge will be to find a balance between innovation and control, in order to foster a more mature market without hindering legitimate investments.