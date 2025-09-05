Russia Tightens Cash Controls, Posing Hurdles for Crypto Traders

By: Coinstats
2025/09/05 23:05
Crypto trader shocked as Russian officer slams stamp blocking crypto conversion.

Russia requires banks to monitor ATM withdrawals for fraud and notify customers, a move that may affect cash-heavy crypto operations.

