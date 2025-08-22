Russia to require all phones to come with government-backed Whatsapp clone

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/08/22 00:05
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0,0003509-2,68%
RWAX
APP$0,002629-0,94%

Russia will require all mobile phones and tablets sold in the country to come with a government-backed messaging app called Max pre-installed from September 1. 

The Russian government announced on Thursday that Max, a messenger application developed under the Kremlin-controlled tech company VK, will join the list of mandatory apps installed on all new gadgets sold in the country. Officials said the platform will allow messaging, video calls, mobile payments, and access to state services.

State media have rejected accusations that the app functions as spyware, claiming Max requires fewer permissions than Western competitors such as WhatsApp or Telegram. However, local news publications have reported on the app’s integration with government systems and its ability to continue operating even after users attempt to delete it.

Critics raise surveillance concerns

Independent analysts and digital rights activists say Max could pass for a surveillance tool for the Russian state. The Telegram channel Red Binder, which reports on internet issues, claimed Max collects extensive personal data, including call logs, crypto holdings, bank accounts, purchase history, and even details of cafés visited.

According to the Telegram channel, the data is accessible to the Federal Security Service (FSB) and Kremlin operatives who can use Max in the real-time monitoring of citizens’ communications and movements. It was likened to China’s WeChat, which is allegedly used by Chinese authorities for daily life and state surveillance.

Russian opposition journalist Andrei Okun called Max the Kremlin’s “Digital Gulag.” Writing for the news site Republic, Okun said the app will create a “sterile space” where authorities exert complete control over people’s leisure, thoughts, and motivations.

The introduction of Max follows legislation passed by the Russian State Duma in June mandating the creation of a homegrown messenger linked to public services. But reporting by the outlet Meduza suggests VK had already developed such an app earlier under direct instructions from President Vladimir Putin.

The app features a blue-and-white logo and has been downloaded by around 18 million users, according to VK. The company admits parts of Max are in a testing phase even as the government prepares to mandate its installation nationwide.

Authorities also stated that from January 1, 2026, all smart TVs sold in Russia will come preloaded with LIME HD TV, an app with free access to state television channels.

Pressure on Western rivals

The decision to pre-install Max on mobile devices coincides with new restrictions on foreign messaging platforms. Earlier this month, Russia began limiting some calls made through WhatsApp and Telegram, accusing the companies of refusing to share data with law enforcement during investigations into fraud and terrorism.

WhatsApp, owned by US firm Meta, had a reach of 97.3 million users in Russia in July, according to Mediascope. Telegram, founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov but based abroad, reached 90.8 million users in the same period. The third most popular app was VK Messenger at 17.9 million users.

WhatsApp accused Moscow of attempting to cut Russians off from secure communications, while Telegram said it continues to combat harmful uses of its platform.

Russian officials have signaled that WhatsApp could soon face an outright ban. Anton Gorelkin, deputy head of the State Duma’s IT committee, said in early August that WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market. Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram were banned in Russia in 2022.

As for Telegram, for now, the Russian government seems to have no issue. Durov has denied cooperating with Kremlin security services, though Ukrainian intelligence claims Russian officials have already been instructed to use Max for official business.

The Russian Interior Ministry insists that Max is “less dangerous” than WhatsApp or Telegram, adding that it is less intrusive.

Your crypto news deserves attention - KEY Difference Wire puts you on 250+ top sites

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Virtuals break through $2
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1173-2,25%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002644-10,03%
MEMES
MEMES$0,00008808+0,02%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:05
Share
Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

The post Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Aave V3 launches on Aptos, its first non-EVM deployment. Fully rebuilt in Move with audits, risk reviews, and a $500,000 bug bounty. The move includes incentives, Chainlink oracles, and tooling support at launch. Decentralized finance’s largest lending provider, Aave AAVE $297.9 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $4.52 B Vol. 24h: $473.33 M , has officially launched on Aptos APT $4.39 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $3.00 B Vol. 24h: $331.04 M , marking its first-ever deployment on a non-EVM blockchain. The historic expansion brings Aave V3 to a new ecosystem, advancing the protocol’s multichain strategy while introducing its widely used lending and borrowing infrastructure to a fresh user base. The wait is over.@Aave is now live on Aptos 👻🌐 pic.twitter.com/e4GVZwu9Nz — Aptos (@Aptos) August 21, 2025 Aave’s Expansion Beyond Ethereum Since its inception, Aave has operated exclusively on Ethereum ETH $4 241 24h volatility: 1.5% Market cap: $511.91 B Vol. 24h: $31.01 B and EVM-compatible chains. Deploying on Aptos required a complete reimplementation of Aave V3 in the Move programming language, along with the development of a new front-end, SDK, and rigorous testing to ensure security and performance on Aptos. 500K Bug Bounty According to an official blog post by Aave, it currently supports native USDC, USDT, APT, and sUSDe. The Aptos Foundation will provide user rewards and liquidity incentives to encourage adoption, while Chainlink Price Feeds have been integrated to power oracle-secured markets. Risk parameters were designed by Chaos Labs and LlamaRisk, with extensive audits conducted by Zellic, Ottersec, SpearBit (Cantina), and Certora. A $500,000 bug bounty in Aave’s GHO stablecoin is also live to reinforce security. Why Aptos? Aptos is a proof-of-stake Layer 1 blockchain built using Move, a Rust-based smart contract language optimized for low latency and high throughput. APT is the native token of…
B
B$0,53911-6,49%
MemeCore
M$0,45819+1,15%
Capverse
CAP$0,0653+2,60%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 02:22
Share
Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Investors are watching global economic developments closely, as a combination of inflation data, central bank commentary, and fiscal policy shifts […] The post Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,05287-4,32%
Share
Coindoo2025/08/22 02:36
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.9)

Aave Debuts on Aptos — First Non‑EVM Expansion Explained

Key Economic Developments That Could Shake the Crypto Market

Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event

Hoichi’s Torii Gateway Takes Shibarium Cross-Chain As Co-Founders Discuss Project