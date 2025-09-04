RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network

PANews reported on September 4 that according to official news, the RWA commercial lending agreement Kasu announced that it has received a strategic investment of US$1 million from XDC Network.

Kasu is a credit infrastructure platform that connects DeFi capital with vetted, real-world credit opportunities. Backed by institutional lenders and integrated with compliant RWA protocols, Kasu provides depositors with access to yield-generating credit markets through smart contracts and structured tiering.