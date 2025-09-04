RWA commercial lending protocol Kasu receives $1 million in strategic investment from XDC Network

PANews reported on September 4 that according to official news, the RWA commercial lending agreement Kasu announced that it has received a strategic investment of US$1 million from XDC Network.
Kasu is a credit infrastructure platform that connects DeFi capital with vetted, real-world credit opportunities. Backed by institutional lenders and integrated with compliant RWA protocols, Kasu provides depositors with access to yield-generating credit markets through smart contracts and structured tiering.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.