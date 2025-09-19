RWA Crypto Projects Gain Momentum with Chainlink, VeChain, and Avalanche Surging in Engagement

Phoenix Group published a report on the highest-ranking RWA crypto projects on social activity, based on LunarCrush insights. The critical metrics that determine the strongest online presence involve the number of engaged posts and engagements to determine the projects that are fueling the best activities online.

Chainlink (LINK) Dominates with Over 2 Million Interactions

Chainlink became the obvious leader having 8.2K active posts and huge 2.1 million interactions. These figures contribute to highlighting the leading position of LINK within the RWA ecosystem in which decentralized oracle solutions have become more important to enable the integration of real-world data into blockchain systems.

Its robust community posts, and the frequent exposure in social platforms, prove that LINK has unsurpassed capability of winning and retaining interest in the crypto-niche.

Avalanche (AVAX) Secures Second Spot with Strong Momentum

Avalanche was second with 6.4K engaged posts and 873.4K interactions because it has a huge presence in the market. AVAX has managed to become popular amongst RWA projects due to its high-speed and scalable blockchain network.

The involvement of the community itself is an indicator of a belief in Avalanche to provide low-cost and efficient infrastructure to support tokenized assets, which is a major necessity before being used by the mainstream.

Hedera (HBAR) Maintains Third Position with Solid Engagement

Hedera got the third place with 6.3K participated posts and 564.7K interactions. The interests of HBAR in enterprise-level distributed ledger technology and its collaborations with businesses in various industries are leading to discussion in the crypto community.

The information highlights the way the performance-based and governance model of Hedera would appeal to developers, investors, and fans.

Mid-Tier Projects: ICP, HIFI, ONDO, and VeChain Gain Traction

On the middle layer, there were some projects with consistent development. Internet Computer (ICP) had 3.1K engaged posts and 258.8K interactions showing its increasing power in decentralized computing. HIFI had 2.8K post with 372,500 interactions, and ONDO received 361.9K interactions, indicating that the community takes interest in its innovative solution to RWA tokenization.

VeChain (VET), which is already a household name when it comes to supply chain solutions, had 2.7K engaged posts and an astonishing 1.3 million interactions, which has placed it on the list of the top competitors regarding blockchain to connect with actual industries.

Lower-Tier Projects: INJ, BB, and XLM Hold Steady

Injective had 2.2K engaged posts and 316.5K interactions. BlockBanc (BB) recorded 224.3K interactions, and Stellar (XLM) recorded 2.0K posts engaged with 476.0K interactions. These two projects might not rank on top, but they still receive a respectable level of engagement, which demonstrates their stability in a rather competitive market of RWA.

What the Rankings Reveal About RWA Crypto Growth

The most recent data reveals a very clear picture: community engagement turns out to be the key contribution to the success of RWA projects. The dominance of Chainlink, the momentum by Avalanche and the consistent growth by Hedera all reflect the significance of active, engaged online communities in helping shape adoption.

In the meantime, there are some consistent examples that confirm utility-based blockchain projects can continue to garner plenty of attention when associated with practical applications, such as VeChain.

Social activity will continue to be a leading indicator of which projects can be adopted on a long-run basis as the tokenization of real-world resources accelerates. Chainlink has more than 2.1 million interactions, which indicates that the high level of community and interaction can be not only a symptom of popularity but also an indicator of the real-world applicability.