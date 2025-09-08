RWA Platform WorldAssets Partners with AutoStaking to Widen Accessibility of Tokenized Assets to DeFi Users

WorldAssets, a platform of RWA tokenization, announced a strategic collaboration with AutoStaking, an AI-powered DeFi stablecoin yield aggregator. Together, the two companies are bringing a seamless trading environment for tokenized real-world assets, beginning with digital gold, stocks, and many others, powered through WorldAssets’ infrastructure. This integration enables customers on the AutoStaking DeFi platform to use their stablecoins to invest in tokenized assets from WorldAssets’ network. This is a major achievement in developing DeFi’s usage with real-world benefits and regulated asset frameworks.

WorldAssets is a cutting-edge financial service platform for the tokenization of RWA. The platform transforms real estate, stocks, bonds, precious metals, luxury goods, artwork, and other real assets into digital assets, making investment easier, efficient, rapid, and internationally accessible. On the other hand, AutoStaking is an AI-driven DeFi yield aggregator operating to simplify investment management for stablecoin holders. It addresses sophistications associated with moving across the DeFi environment, where customers normally need to engage with numerous platforms to enhance their investment returns.

WorldAssets Bridging RWAs to DeFi

Although tokenization projects play a crucial role in addressing sophistications of development, issuance, and control of virtual tokens, liquidity access remains a challenge to several users depending on the DeFi frameworks. With this alliance, WorldAssets and AutoStaking are offering an innovative option: a permissionless, non-custodial, and decentralized trading system that brings real-world benefits into the publicly accessible DeFi.

The partnership is proof that tokenization does not just involve developing virtual representations of assets; it aims to unlock application, liquidity, and financial independence. AutoStaking, the DeFi stablecoin yield aggregator, empowers stablecoin investors to go beyond further than just holding and trading; they can now use their access to DeFi markets to leverage their investments through the utility of tokenized assets. Through AutoStaking’s ecosystem, users can now engage with digital gold, equities, and several other RWAs issued through the WorldAssets’ network, and interact with permissionless DeFi without the involvement of intermediaries.

This means that customers using AutoStaking’s platform can now grow their capital by using tokenized assets (from WorldAssets) as collateral, lock (stake) such RWAs to earn yield, and engage in many more real-world utilities. This new system, powered by WorldAssets and AutoStaking, is decentralized, versatile, and complies with the key tenets of decentralized finance while founded on the reliability of tokenized RWAs.

WorldAssets and AutoStaking Building Interconnected DeFi

The collaboration between WorldAssets and AutoStaking highlights their mutual commitment to developing an interoperable ecosystem for DeFi capabilities and tokenized asset control. By giving users on the AutoStaking platform the ability to stake tokenized assets, they are exposed to dynamic rewards and can access greater RWA applications and passive income possibilities powered by WorldAssets.

Assets issued through WorldAssets become collateral within AutoStaking’s DeFi platform – this introduces a new DeFi-focused financial activity. Through this partnership, the two firms are operating an uninterrupted experience for DeFi users to access tokenized assets and use them to unlock liquidity in permissionless, decentralized markets.