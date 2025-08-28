Ryan Dunn Could Be Major Key For Suns This Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:54
DAR Open Network
D$0,03283+%1,23
Threshold
T$0,01636+%1,48
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1,0101-%0,02
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,4663-%3,41
Moonveil
MORE$0,10182-%0,62
Major
MAJOR$0,1626-%0,87

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 09: Ryan Dunn #0 of the Phoenix Suns defends Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of the NBA game at PHX Arena on April 09, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns have become younger, and will spend a significant chunk of the 2025-2026 season focusing on player development.

While they have multiple young players with name recognition, such as Khaman Maluach, it’s second-year Ryan Dunn who stands a strong chance at breaking out.

The three-point shot

When Dunn entered the league last year, he came in with a reputation as a complete non-shooter, having made a grand total of 12 shots from beyond the arc, during his two seasons at Virginia.

As such, the expectation of Dunn was for him to become an undersized big, who would have to be flanked by three-point shooters, as to not relinquish floor-spacing.

It then came as a surprise when Dunn started making three-pointers, regularly, at the NBA level.

During his rookie season, over 55% of his shot attempts came from downtown, and he made 31.1% of them.

That percentage isn’t great, but considering expectations, this was more than acceptable, especially as he ended the season with 82 makes, around 80 more than most would have thought from him.

As he enters his sophomore season, the Suns are hoping Dunn takes another evolutionary step as a shooter, and becomes a high-volume shooter, who can suddenly fill the much-needed 3&D role.

The defense

To become a 3&D player, you also need defensive capabilities, of which Dunn has plenty. His screen navigation, footwork, and level of intensity all work in his favor, and if he’s to see additional improvement as a defender, it’ll be difficult to keep him off the floor.

At 6’6, without shoes, and a 7’1 wingspan, Dunn is a large human being with tremendous motor, and a knowhow of how to apply that size. His athletic prowess only helps his own case, and he’s versatile enough to both scale down to off-guard, and up to the bigger positions.

In the NBA, it’s rare to find players who can play both shooting guard and power forward, but Dunn should stand a decent chance at becoming one of them, which in turns offer the Suns tremendous lineup flexibility.

This isn’t to say Dunn can’t improve on that end of the floor.

His 1.5% steal rate was fine, but nothing to write home about, and that’s going to be a big key for him, as steals statistically registers as one of the most impactful defensive metrics in all of basketball.

He’s got the footwork to position himself, now it becomes a question of timing his hands, and jumping into the path of the offensive player.

All-in-all, it’ll be interesting to see how the 22-year-old performs this year, as there is a world wherein he could be one of the most improved players in the league.

Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/mortenjensen/2025/08/27/ryan-dunn-could-be-major-key-for-suns-this-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26,1271-%0,37
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01328+%0,07
BRC20.COM
COM$0,018244-%2,80
Share
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Share
Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Author: Doc Compiled by: Tim, PANews The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand
Share
PANews2025/06/23 17:30
Share
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0,1865-%0,16
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06841+%6,40
Share
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Share

Trending News

More

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

James Wynn opened a DOGE long position with 10x leverage and the liquidation price was $0.20989