ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Ryan Rollins Shows He Could Become Second “Star” For Milwaukee Bucks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images Fans outside the Milwaukee Bucks probably didn’t know who Ryan Rollins was heading into Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. But in the words of the great Kevin Hart: “You gonna’ learn today!” Coming into the season, Rollins — a former second-round pick who spent his rookie year with the Warriors — had a career-high of 23 points. He’d only crossed the 20-point threshold once in his career. That changed this week. He dropped 25 points on the Knicks Tuesday, then upped the ante against Golden State, hanging 32 on his old team. It wasn’t fluky, either. Every bucket had intent. Every drive had purpose. Attacking the Paint It all started with his ability to play downhill. From the jump, Rollins lived in the paint (see the video here). The first came on the Bucks’ first offensive possession of the game. Rollins received an inbounds pass from the sideline and casually dribbled the ball above the left slot, looking for Gary Trent Jr. coming off a pindown screen on the opposite side. Trent Jr. wasn’t open, so Rollins went to work. He slyly crossed over from right to left, catching Jonathan Kuminga slightly off guard in the process. As a result, Kuminga was on the backside of Rollins’ hip, and Rollins didn’t let him recover. He glided toward the paint, raised the ball… The post Ryan Rollins Shows He Could Become Second “Star” For Milwaukee Bucks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Getty Images Fans outside the Milwaukee Bucks probably didn’t know who Ryan Rollins was heading into Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. But in the words of the great Kevin Hart: “You gonna’ learn today!” Coming into the season, Rollins — a former second-round pick who spent his rookie year with the Warriors — had a career-high of 23 points. He’d only crossed the 20-point threshold once in his career. That changed this week. He dropped 25 points on the Knicks Tuesday, then upped the ante against Golden State, hanging 32 on his old team. It wasn’t fluky, either. Every bucket had intent. Every drive had purpose. Attacking the Paint It all started with his ability to play downhill. From the jump, Rollins lived in the paint (see the video here). The first came on the Bucks’ first offensive possession of the game. Rollins received an inbounds pass from the sideline and casually dribbled the ball above the left slot, looking for Gary Trent Jr. coming off a pindown screen on the opposite side. Trent Jr. wasn’t open, so Rollins went to work. He slyly crossed over from right to left, catching Jonathan Kuminga slightly off guard in the process. As a result, Kuminga was on the backside of Rollins’ hip, and Rollins didn’t let him recover. He glided toward the paint, raised the ball…

Ryan Rollins Shows He Could Become Second “Star” For Milwaukee Bucks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 22:54
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%
Starpower
STAR$0.12246-0.89%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4931-3.86%
Threshold
T$0.01282-0.69%
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1992-1.35%

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 30: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against Ryan Rollins #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum on October 30, 2025 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Fans outside the Milwaukee Bucks probably didn’t know who Ryan Rollins was heading into Thursday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors. But in the words of the great Kevin Hart: “You gonna’ learn today!”

Coming into the season, Rollins — a former second-round pick who spent his rookie year with the Warriors — had a career-high of 23 points. He’d only crossed the 20-point threshold once in his career. That changed this week.

He dropped 25 points on the Knicks Tuesday, then upped the ante against Golden State, hanging 32 on his old team. It wasn’t fluky, either. Every bucket had intent. Every drive had purpose.

Attacking the Paint

It all started with his ability to play downhill.

From the jump, Rollins lived in the paint (see the video here). The first came on the Bucks’ first offensive possession of the game. Rollins received an inbounds pass from the sideline and casually dribbled the ball above the left slot, looking for Gary Trent Jr. coming off a pindown screen on the opposite side.

Trent Jr. wasn’t open, so Rollins went to work. He slyly crossed over from right to left, catching Jonathan Kuminga slightly off guard in the process. As a result, Kuminga was on the backside of Rollins’ hip, and Rollins didn’t let him recover. He glided toward the paint, raised the ball over a Draymond Green swipe attempt, and finished with his left hand at the rim.

Midway through the first, he went back to work.

He brought the ball across halfcourt near the left side of the floor before getting a double-ball screen that took him to the right slot. He used a hesitation to look back toward the part of the court he had just come from and feigned a potential pass to AJ Green.

This vet maneuver got Kuminga off balance and opened a path to the rim. Rollins took advantage of his newfound opening. He dribbled with his right hand to the hoop, but Green stepped up to stop him. No matter. Rollins euro-stepped between Green and Kuminga and finished a tough lefty layup with both defenders draped all over him.

Rollins continued his assault on the rim throughout the game. He went 6-for-7 on shots directly at the hoop and finished through contact several times.

“Watching him on film before tonight, you see he’s being very calculated with how to use his speed, create space, and get downhill,” said Stephen Curry afterward.

That rim pressure cracked open the rest of his game.

Finding the Stroke

Once Golden State started sagging back to protect the paint, Rollins made them pay. He went 5-for-7 from deep — four of those coming after halftime.

His biggest came with four minutes left.

The Bucks were clinging to a two-point lead when Al Horford switched onto him after a Myles Turner screen. Rollins toyed with him — a hang dribble, a jab, a step back behind the arc. Splash.

That was the moment when the arena tilted. Milwaukee’s bench lost it.

Then came the dagger.

With under 30 seconds left and the shot clock nearly dead, Rollins got Jimmy Butler in isolation near the left slot. Same setup: a teasing dribble drive, a subtle retreat dribble, and a high-arcing three that splashed over Butler’s outstretched hand. Ball game.

Beyond the Scoring

Rollins wasn’t just getting buckets. He also tallied eight assists, manipulating defenders once they began collapsing on his drives. The reads were quick and precise — skip passes, drop-offs, and creating for others.

“Shooting shots when he’s open. It seems like the game’s slowed down — he’s making the right reads,” said Curry, who sounded almost impressed that his former teammate had leveled up this quickly.

Cole Anthony echoed the sentiment. “He was hooping. Ryan’s a hooper, yo,” Anthony said. “He be in here grinding every single day. He’s a pro.”

What It Means

It’s only October, but Rollins might be forcing a bigger conversation in Milwaukee.

The Bucks entered the season still searching for a consistent second option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, who sat this one out with knee soreness. Through the first few games, it’s been offense-by-committee — a rotating cast of scorers trying to fill that void.

But Rollins might be more than a hot streak. His combination of craft, burst, and poise feels sustainable — the kind of profile that could grow into something real.

If he’s for real, Milwaukee’s ceiling shifts dramatically. And in a wide-open Eastern Conference, that’s the kind of development that could tilt playoff series and change expectations.

For now, though, the Bucks will take what they got: a young guard who’s playing fearless basketball, making good reads, and hinting at something bigger.

One thing’s certain — nobody’s asking who’s Ryan Rollins? anymore.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/briansampson/2025/10/31/ryan-rollins-shows-he-could-become-second-star-for-milwaukee-bucks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.323-1.82%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17381-3.05%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00229+10.09%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Key Takeaways Sunday saw a bold move where the US Senate went forward with the aim of putting an end to the US government shutdown that has shaken the whole country. The shutdown had caused severe problems in multiple sectors. Federal workers were sidelined, domestic flights were in disorder, and most importantly, the food aid ... Read more The post Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Movement
MOVE$0.06438+2.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.00468-8.12%
Share
Bitemycoin2025/11/11 01:58
The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Exploring how the costs of a pandemic can lead to a self-enforcing lockdown in a networked economy, analyzing the resulting changes in network structure and the existence of stable equilibria.
SQUID MEME
GAME$44.1636-1.32%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00015181+6.91%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/17 23:00

Trending News

More

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

The Economics of Self-Isolation: A Game-Theoretic Analysis of Contagion in a Free Economy

Matrixport: Bitcoin’s Price Surge to $105K May Be Tested Soon

IVLMap Solves Robot Navigation By Mapping Individual Objects

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,457.37
$105,457.37$105,457.37

+0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,536.78
$3,536.78$3,536.78

+0.49%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5464
$2.5464$2.5464

+0.68%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$165.65
$165.65$165.65

-0.38%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17879
$0.17879$0.17879

-0.24%