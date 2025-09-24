Ryan Routh—Convicted Of Trump Assassination Attempt—Tries Stabbing Himself

Topline
Ryan Routh, the man suspected of trying to assassinate President Donald Trump at a golf course last year, was found guilty Tuesday on all counts.
Routh was convicted Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images)
AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images
Key Facts
Routh was found guilty of an attempted assassination, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, assaulting a federal officer, felony possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
Routh, who faces life in prison, tried to stab himself in the neck with a pen after the guilty verdict was delivered, according to multiple outlets,
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
