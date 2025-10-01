South Korea and the United States (US) released a joint statement on a foreign exchange policy agreement on Wednesday.
Key takeaways
Market reaction
The South Korean Won (KRW) erased early gains to turn south after FX agreement with the US, with USD/KRW spiking from 1,402.50 to as high as 1,409.45 in the last hour. The pair is up 0.20% on the day, as of writing.
Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/s-korea-us-agree-to-avoid-manipulating-exchange-rates-to-gain-unfair-competitive-advantage-202510010204