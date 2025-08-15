S&P 500 climbs after solid retail sales data

By: Crypto.news
2025/08/15 22:19
U
U$0.01989-4.83%

U.S. stocks opened largely positive on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 250 points and the S&P 500 adding 0.3% as Wall Street targets a winning week.

Summary
  • Stocks traded higher on Friday as S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average rose.
  • Risk assets soared after latest retails sales data.

While stocks slipped on Thursday amid jitters around the Federal Reserve and interest rate scenario, the outlook on Friday signaled renewed optimism.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 250 points, or 0.6% and the benchmark index S&P 500 added 0.3%. The Nasdaq Composite hovered near the flatline.

Notably, investors extended the positive sentiment seen throughout the week with an upbeat reaction to July’s retail sales report. The Dow also gained amid premarket upside for UnitedHealth (UNH), which jumped after a regulatory filing revealed Berkshire Hathaway had acquired 5 million shares of the healthcare insurance giant.

Retail sales rose in July

July’s producer price index data, released a day earlier, had dampened investor sentiment following hotter-than-expected inflation figures.

However, fresh economic data released before the bell showed that retail sales rose 0.5% in July, meeting consensus estimates. Retail sales excluding automobiles rose 0.3%, also in line with forecasts. The previous month’s data was revised up to 0.9%, signaling steady consumer spending despite ongoing concerns about the U.S. economy.

Stock markets’ reaction to the report saw the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climb further to hit record highs. Analysts say surge in retail sales is a pointer to the robust U.S. consumer market. Data also showed import prices rose in July amid higher consumer goods prices.

In this context, the S&P 500 is bidding to extend its push above its all-time high, supported by gains in technology stocks and the cooler consumer price inflation data released earlier in the week. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are both up more than 1% over the past week, while the Dow is up 2%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on August 19th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $379 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $88.27 million
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:30
Share
HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Hyperliquid (HYPE) rejected at resistance, trading near $42 as analysts eye $39, while buybacks and TVL growth remain strong.
NEAR
NEAR$2.47-4.44%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-4.98%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004019-7.77%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 22:45
Share
Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

As the crypto market gears up for the most explosive phase of the cycle, smart money has started rotating profits from majors into low cap crypto gems. On-chain analysis shows that legacy Cardano investors have been accumulating Rollblock at low prices during the ongoing presale of the RBLK token. Rollblock is an innovative GambleFi platform, [...] The post Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Gems
GEMS$0.14483-0.25%
Capverse
CAP$0.06433-0.57%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-4.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/19 23:00
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$379 million, mainly due to the short position

HYPE Faces Sell-Off After Rejection, Will This Crucial Support Hold?

Foundation Investors In Cardano Have Been Spotted Buying Rollblock? Is This A Big New Player?

Expert Identifies Recent SEC Update That Could Create Upward Pressure on XRP Price

Chainlink Founder Explains How Bitcoin Could Reach $10M