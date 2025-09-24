The post S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad,  Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression.  I SHOULD NOT SAY THIS….because it’s not COOL….to say….I TOLD YOU SO…. Yet I did tell you so. In my book RICH DAD’s PROPHECYI warned the biggest stock market crash in history was going to wipe out the financial security of millions of investors….especially my generation….… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2025 His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.” At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date. S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar. Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025 Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new… The post S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad,  Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression.  I SHOULD NOT SAY THIS….because it’s not COOL….to say….I TOLD YOU SO…. Yet I did tell you so. In my book RICH DAD’s PROPHECYI warned the biggest stock market crash in history was going to wipe out the financial security of millions of investors….especially my generation….… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 4, 2025 His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.” At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date. S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar. Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025 Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new…

S&P 500 is up 30% since R. Kiyosaki ‘biggest stock market crash in history’ prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 17:45
Union
U$0.009859-8.89%
RealLink
REAL$0.06273+3.77%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,005.14+0.02%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.096+0.45%

The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad,  Robert Kiyosaki, is no stranger to dire predictions. On April 4, 2025, he took to X to warn of “the biggest stock market crash in history” and declared that the U.S. was already in recession and likely heading into a depression. 

His warning, in line with decades of bearish outlooks, emphasized that traditional Wall Street assets like stocks, bonds, and mutual funds were about to wipe out millions of investors, particularly Baby Boomers who, he said, were “running out of runway.”

At the time of his post, the S&P 500 stood at 5,074 points, reflecting a sharp pullback from its early-year levels. Yet, contrary to Kiyosaki’s dramatic call, the index staged a powerful rebound. By September 23, 2025, the benchmark closed at 6,656 points, up 31% since his warning and 13.43% year-to-date.

S&P 500 price since April 4. Source: Google Finance

Kiyosaki reiterated his long-standing mantra that investors should look beyond “fake paper assets” and instead allocate to what he calls “real money”: gold, silver, and Bitcoin (BTC). His reasoning is rooted in expectations that the Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury would resort to aggressive money printing, fueling inflation and eroding the value of the dollar.

Kiyosaki-inspired portfolio is up 37% in 2025

Ironically, 2025 has seen both narratives partially validated. While U.S. equities have surged back to record territory, gold has also hit fresh all-time highs, silver is enjoying its strongest rally in more than a decade, and Bitcoin has reclaimed new peaks. 

An investor who stuck with the S&P 500 this year is up more than 13%, but one who followed Kiyosaki’s preferred allocation to gold, silver, and Bitcoin would be sitting on gains of nearly 40%.

Source: https://finbold.com/sp-500-is-up-30-since-r-kiyosaki-biggest-stock-market-crash-in-history-prediction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 24, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997+0.05%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.043+8.31%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/24 18:00
Share
Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

An advisor to the Trump family-backed cryptocurrency platform World Liberty Financial placed a risky long bet on Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) following the announcement of the first publicly traded AVAX-focused treasury company. read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.72+0.27%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08543+0.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.04313-11.63%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/24 17:29
Share
Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1249-0.87%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0142-20.09%
Major
MAJOR$0.14006+2.92%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/24 17:56
Share

Trending News

More

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 24)

Advisor To Trump Family's World Liberty Financial Opened A Bold 10x Long Bet On Avalanche — Here's How Much They Have Gained

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

Curve DAO has approved a proposal to establish a credit line of up to 60 million crvUSD for Yield Basis.

South Korea's National Power Party proposed the "Digital Asset Market Integration Bill," which includes provisions such as allowing crypto asset derivatives.