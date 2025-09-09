Sabrina Carpenter Blocked From Her First No. 1 Album By A Newcomer

Sabrina Carpenter scores her second U.K. No. 1 album with Man’s Best Friend across multiple rankings, though CMAT’s Euro Country blocks her on the downloads list. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the Best Album Award for “Short n’ Sweet”, poses in the press room during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend is a huge win all around the world now that its initial tracking frame has finished and millions have heard – or even purchased – the title. The full-length debuts on half a dozen charts in the United Kingdom, leading all but one of them. The pop star’s latest misses out on a perfect sweep by just one space on one tally.

Man’s Best Friend Blocked From No. 1

Man’s Best Friend opens in the runner-up spot on the Official Album Downloads chart, the list of the bestselling full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. on platforms like iTunes, Amazon, and others. Carpenter comes in behind Euro Country by CMAT, which opens in first place and helps the Irish musician rise to new heights in the country.

Sabrina Carpenter Denied Her First No. 1

Carpenter is blocked from her first No. 1 on the Official Album Downloads chart. Her previous high point came when Short n’ Sweet peaked at No. 3 last year. Man’s Best Friend brings the Grammy winner to a new career high, and almost earns her a first champion on the list.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Downloads Chart History

Eight projects by Carpenter have now appeared on the Official Album Downloads chart. In addition to Man’s Best Friend, she’s also landed on the list with Eyes Wide Open, Evolution, Singular Act I, Singular Act II, Emails I Can’t Send, Short n’ Sweet, and her holiday EP Fruitcake.

Sabrina Carpenter Conquers Multiple Rankings

Man’s Best Friend dominates the Official Albums chart, the list of the most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the nation this week. It also leads the rosters focused on streaming activity, sales, physical sales, and purchases on vinyl. Carpenter now claims her second champion on all of those rankings.

Short n’s Sweet and Emails I Can’t Send

As Man’s Best Friend debuts, her previous full-length Short n’ Sweet climbs across multiple U.K. rankings. Emails I Can’t Send returns to several tallies, and even her holiday collection Fruitcake grows in stature.

Every Track From Man’s Best Friend Charts

All 12 tracks from Man’s Best Friend appear on charts in the U.K. Lead single “Manchild” lives on multiple lists, new focus track “Tears” debuts high on a number of rosters, and the other 10 cuts all open on the Official Streaming chart, giving Carpenter one of her most impressive all-around showings to date.