Sabrina Carpenter Loses Out On A New No. 1 To ‘KPop Demon Hunters’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 23:10
Sidekick
K$0.1629-0.97%
Threshold
T$0.01654+1.53%
Union
U$0.00938-5.06%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-4.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016591+2.67%
OFFICIAL K-POP
KPOP$0.0003684-0.16%

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the U.K. Streaming chart, giving her a second straight runner-up hit from Man’s Best Friend while all 12 tracks chart. Sabrina Carpenter at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025 held at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Billboard via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter’s name and her music are splashed across the charts in the United Kingdom, as her latest album Man’s Best Friend arrives. That set is an easy No. 1 on almost every tally it appears on, and thanks to its popularity, the pop superstar invades multiple rankings with several collections and quite a few popular tracks – including the brand new single from the hugely-anticipated studio effort.

“Tears” Just Misses No. 1

Carpenter has selected “Tears” as the second single from Man’s Best Friend, following “Manchild.” The new focus cut earns lofty debuts on four rosters across the Atlantic and almost brings her back to No. 1 on one of the most competitive lists. But even the latest from one of the most exciting newcomers in pop can’t outpace what has turned out to be one of the biggest breakout hits of 2025.

“Tears” Launches at No. 2

“Tears” debuts at No. 2 on the Official Streaming chart, which lists the most-streamed tracks in the U.K. Carpenter is beaten to No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by “Golden” from the movie KPop Demon Hunters. That cut has now spent four weeks in a row at No. 1 and only 10 frames on the all-genre tally altogether.

Both Singles Stall in Runner-Up Spot

Both singles from Man’s Best Friend missed No. 1 on the Official Streaming chart by just one space. “Manchild” peaked at No. 2, just as “Tears” does this week.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Previous Streaming Leaders

Carpenter has already earned three No. 1s on the Official Streaming chart throughout her career, and they are all taken from her previous album, Short n’ Sweet. “Espresso” spent 10 weeks at the top spot, while “Please Please Please” and “Taste” also rose to the summit. “Taste” almost matched “Espresso,” with nine frames running the show.

Multiple New Hits Inside the Top 10

Two other tracks from Man’s Best Friend debut inside the top 10 on the Official Streaming chart this frame. “My Man on Willpower” opens at No. 9, while “When Did You Get Hot” launches in tenth place.

All 12 Tracks Reach the Streaming Chart

All 12 tracks featured on Man’s Best Friend arrive on the Official Streaming chart, and 11 of them are debuts. That roundup includes “Tears” and Carpenter’s other brand new top 10s. “Manchild” rockets from No. 15 to No. 5, returning to the highest tier 13 weeks into its life on the list.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/10/sabrina-carpenter-loses-out-on-a-new-no-1-to-kpop-demon-hunters/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

Crypto casino Luck.io is reportedly paying influencers six figures a month to promote its services, a June 18 X post from popular crypto trader Jordan Fish, aka Cobie, shows. Crypto Influencers Reportedly Earning Six Figures Monthly According to a screenshot of messages between Cobie and an unidentified source embedded in the Wednesday post, the anonymous messenger confirmed that the crypto company pays influencers “around” $500,000 per month to promote the casino. They’re paying extremely well (6 fig per month) pic.twitter.com/AKRVKU9vp4 — Cobie (@cobie) June 18, 2025 However, not everyone was as convinced of the number’s accuracy. “That’s only for Faze Banks probably,” one user replied. “Other influencers are getting $20-40k per month. So, same as other online crypto casinos.” Cobie pushed back on the user’s claims by identifying the messenger as “a crypto person,” going on to state that he knew of “4 other crypto people” earning “above 200k” from Luck.io. Drake’s Massive Stake.com Deal Cobie’s post comes amid growing speculation over celebrity and influencer collaborations with crypto casinos globally. Aubrey Graham, better known as Toronto-based rapper Drake, is reported to make nearly $100 million every year from his partnership with cryptocurrency casino Stake.com. As part of his deal with the Curaçao-based digital casino, the “Nokia” rapper occasionally hosts live-stream gambling sessions for his more than 140 million Instagram followers. Founded by entrepreneurs Ed Craven and Bijan Therani in 2017, the organization allegedly raked in $2.6 billion in 2022. Stake.com has even solidified key partnerships with Alfa Romeo’s F1 team and Liverpool-based Everton Football Club. However, concerns remain over crypto casinos’ legality as a whole , given their massive accessibility and reach online. Earlier this year, Stake was slapped with litigation out of Illinois for supposedly running an illegal online casino stateside while causing “severe harm to vulnerable populations.” “Stake floods social media platforms with slick ads, influencer videos, and flashy visuals, making its games seem safe, fun, and harmless,” the lawsuit claims. “By masking its real-money gambling platform as just another “social casino,” Stake creates exactly the kind of dangerous environment that Illinois gambling laws were designed to stop.”
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14667+0.32%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008795-5.43%
Share
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:53
Share
LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

PANews reported on September 10 that according to CoinDesk, on Wednesday, Michigan-based mortgage lender LitFinancial launched its US dollar stablecoin, litUSD, on the Ethereum blockchain. The company said it plans to use the token to reduce financing costs, optimize fund management operations, and explore on-chain settlement of mortgage payments. The stablecoin, called litUSD, is deployed on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and is backed by cash and cash equivalents in reserves at a 1:1 ratio. Brale is responsible for the issuance and redemption management of the token, while consulting firm Stably provides token economics support and promotes its integration with DeFi. Consumers can mint and redeem litUSD through Brale's certified corporate account via bank transfers or Circle's USDC stablecoin.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996-0.02%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001684+1.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01472+15.00%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:16
Share
H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to official news, the Swedish company H100 Group increased its holdings of 21 BTC at an average price of 1,072,834 Swedish kronor, and its current total holdings reached 1,025 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$113,962.15+2.52%
Share
PANews2025/09/10 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Casino Luck.io Pays Influencers Up to $500K Monthly – But Why?

LitFinancial Launches Stablecoin litUSD on Ethereum to Simplify Mortgage Process

H100 Group increased its holdings by 21 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 1,025.

Robin Energy Completes First $5 Million Bitcoin Asset Allocation, Stock Price Soars 90%

US SEC Delays Approval of Franklin Spot Solana ETF