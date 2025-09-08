Sabrina Carpenter Performs ‘Tears’ at MTV VMAs, Supports Trans Rights

Sabrina Carpenter performing at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena. Billboard via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter brought the rain to the MTV Video Music Awards.

Fresh off the release of her studio album Man’s Best Friend, Carpenter took the stage at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Sunday night for her first-ever performance of “Tears.” The cheeky pop track is the second single from Man’s Best Friend, which was released in late August.

Carpenter began her performance by emerging from a “manhole” wearing a fringed silver outfit, sparkly black tights and black high heels. She was joined by dancers and famous drag queens, like Denali and Lexi Love, some of whom held up picket signs supporting trans rights. Some signs read “if you hate, you’ll never get laid,” “protect trans rights” and “support local drag.”

After a quick outfit modification in an old-school telephone booth, Carpenter continued dancing as rain fell.

Sabrina Carpenter performing during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards. Getty Images for MTV

Carpenter made her MTV VMAs debut in 2024, where she performed a medley of her hits “Please Please Please,” “Taste” and Espresso.” This year, the singer was nominated for eight awards, including Best Pop Artist and Best Album.

After her “Tears” performance, and another outfit change, Carpenter returned to the stage to accept the award for Best Album for her 2024 release Short n’ Sweet. She beat Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd..

The “Manchild” singer used the moment to further highlight her support of the trans community and “my queens on stage with me tonight.”

“This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity,” she said, adding that she’s “grateful” to be part of something that brings light and makes people feel like the world is their oyster.

Carpenter also said she doesn’t take for granted the fans who make time to listen to her music, whether it’s Short n’ Sweet, Man’s Best Friend or her “29 before that,” she joked.

The singer ended her acceptance speech with a message to the artists and peers present at the VMAs.

“You all mean so much to me and have inspired me so much, so thanks for letting me be in the room with you,” Carpenter said. “I love you all very much.”