Sabrina Carpenter Scores A New No. 1 Just Before Her Album Takes Over

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 21:25
Threshold
T$0.01576-0.88%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00588+7.49%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.37-2.24%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01697+6.10%

Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” rises to No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart, giving her a sixth leader as it follows “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Taste” and others. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 12: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)

Getty Images for Coachella

In a few days, Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend will almost certainly debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The pop superstar appears headed for a second champion following 2024’s Short n’ Sweet, which helped make her one of the hottest names in pop music.

Just before Man’s Best Friend becomes a leader — likely on multiple tallies at once — the set’s lead single “Manchild” rises and becomes the biggest track at pop radio in America, and the timing couldn’t be better.

“Manchild” Tops Pop Airplay Chart

On this week’s Pop Airplay chart — the ranking of the biggest hits at top 40 radio in the United States — Carpenter’s “Manchild” climbs to No. 1, advancing from the runner-up slot. The single has now spent 12 weeks on the tally, and it experienced a fairly quick ascent to the summit.

Alex Warren Falls to No. 2

Carpenter takes over control of the busiest pop list from Alex Warren, who led last frame with “Ordinary.” His breakout cut slips to No. 2 as “Manchild” moves in to replace it.

Sabrina Carpenter Collects Her Sixth No. 1

“Manchild” gives Carpenter her sixth leader on the Pop Airplay ranking. The single joins a growing list of No. 1s that already includes “Taste,” “Espresso,” “Bed Chem,” “Please Please Please,” and “Feather.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Pop Radio Reigns

Among her many chart-toppers, “Taste” stands as Carpenter’s longest-running champion on the Pop Airplay chart, with six weeks in charge. “Espresso” follows with three, while both “Bed Chem” and “Please Please Please” managed two. “Manchild” is tied with “Feather,” now with just one stay at No. 1 — though it could hold on in the coming frames.

More Airplay Success for “Manchild”

As it rules the Pop Airplay chart, “Manchild” also hits a new peak on the all-genre Radio Songs chart, where it improves to No. 5. The track is steady at its all-time best position on both the Adult Pop Airplay and Adult Contemporary rosters, keeping at Nos. 3 and 17, respectively.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/06/sabrina-carpenter-scores-a-new-no-1-just-before-her-album-takes-over/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.0095-8.74%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.29%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11249-2.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010845-1.92%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.43%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?

Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference