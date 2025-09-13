Sabrina Carpenter’s Album Scores A 1,765% Sales Spike

A 1,765% sales spike sends Emails I Can’t Send to a new high at No. 6 on Top Album Sales, as Sabrina Carpenter dominates with Man’s Best Friend at No. 1. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Song of the Year award for “Espresso” on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV

At the moment for Sabrina Carpenter, the focus is on Man’s Best Friend. The singer-songwriter’s new album earns No. 1 starts on every Billboard chart in America and also leads multiple tallies all around the world, as she is easily one of the hottest stars in pop music right now.

Carpenter’s two previous albums, Emails I Can’t Send and Short n’ Sweet, grow significantly in consumption, especially when it comes to sales. A massive uptick in purchases helps the titles climb and even reenter several rankings in the United States.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Emails I Can’t Send Explodes In Sales

Between her two returning albums, Emails I Can’t Send enjoys the greatest gain in sales. Luminate reports that in the past tracking period, the project sold just under 11,400 copies. That is up from just 600 the period before Man’s Best Friend became available, and excitement around Carpenter’s catalog reached a fever pitch. In just a matter of days. Emails I Can’t Send experienced an increase in sales of 1,765%.

Short n’ Sweet Doubles Purchases

Short n’ Sweet, which came after Emails I Can’t Send and helped Carpenter land her first massive hit singles, also sees its total purchases expand noticeably. Sales of Short n’ Sweet doubled from one frame to the next, growing 114%. In the past frame, the Grammy-winning full-length sold 9,000 copies around America, up from 4,200 the period before.

Emails I Can’t Send And Short n’ Sweet Return

Both Short n’ Sweet and Emails I Can’t Send return to the top 10 on the Top Album Sales chart. Emails I Can’t Send reenters at No. 6, which marks a new all-time high for the project. Short n’ Sweet rises from No. 30 to No. 10.

Man’s Best Friend Rules The Charts

Man’s Best Friend commands the Top Album Sales chart this frame, earning Carpenter her second champion. It launches with 224,000 pure purchases, easily enough to conquer the list. The title also commands the Billboard 200 as well as the Top Streaming Albums and Vinyl Albums tallies at the same time.