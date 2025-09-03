Sabrina Carpenter’s Comebacks Hints At Bigger Wins Ahead

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet and Fruitcake return to the charts in the U.K. just before her new album Man’s Best Friend earns a lofty debut. Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Governors Ball held at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 8, 2024 in Queens, New York. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Billboard via Getty Images) Billboard via Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter’s catalog is feeling the positive effects of her new release, her much-anticipated Man’s Best Friend. That full-length is now available for the entire world to hear, and as it arrives on download storefronts and streaming platforms, a pair of recent sets from the Grammy winner are on the move again in the United Kingdom, suggesting fans aren’t just picking up the latest cut, they’re also still in love with what made her a star to begin with.

Short N’ Sweet Returns to Two Charts

Short N’ Sweet gains momentum in several corners of the British market. The hits-laden project returns to the Official Vinyl Albums Chart at No. 29, more than a year after its release. For an LP this deep into its run, a reentry on the vinyl tally usually means something exciting is happening, either with the project itself or the musician.

Short N’ Sweet Rises on Several Other Lists

The same studio effort also climbs on two other sales-focused lists. Short N’ Sweet rises from No. 31 to No. 21 on the Official Albums Sales chart and improves from No. 28 to No. 20 on the Official Physical Albums tally. The title does slip a few spots on a handful of other rosters, but it may rebound when Man’s Best Friend debuts.

Fruitcake Reenters the Sales and Physical Charts

Carpenter’s Fruitcake EP finds its way back onto a pair of tallies – the only ones it currently appears on. The compact release returns at No. 57 on the Official Albums Sales chart and at No. 51 on the Official Physical Albums list.

For a set with a seasonal lean, popping back up well outside the holiday window shows there really is intense interest in all things Carpenter right now.

Man’s Best Friend May Debut High

As two of Carpenter’s most recent releases – before Man’s Best Friend – are on the rise, there’s a great chance that her latest project will also become another big win. The set is headed for lofty debuts on charts all around the world, and in the U.K., the pop superstar may conquer multiple rosters in just a few days, both with Man’s Best Friend, and perhaps with the album’s newest single “Tears.”