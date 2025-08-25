Sabrina Carpenter’s Only Single From Her New Album Is Climbing

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 21:58
Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” rises to No. 9 on Billboard’s Radio Songs chart and No. 7 on the Adult Pop Airplay list, with her album Man’s Best Friend due August 29. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Some musicians prefer to hype the masses for an upcoming album by delivering single after single after single, sometimes sharing half of a full-length’s tracklist before the project arrives. Major players such as Ed Sheeran and Cardi B are currently employing that strategy as they prep albums coming in September.

Sabrina Carpenter, however, is trying something different. The pop superstar’s upcoming album Man’s Best Friend is slated to drop on August 29, and so far the project has only produced one single. That track has spent months as a big hit in America, and just before the album it’s featured on arrives, “Manchild” climbs yet again.

“Manchild” Lives Inside the Top 10 on Multiple Pop Lists

“Manchild” appears on four different radio rankings published by Billboard, and this week it rises to a new high point on all but one of them. The Man’s Best Friend lead single sits inside the top 10 on both the Adult Pop Airplay and Radio Songs charts, advancing to Nos. 7 and 9, respectively.

“Manchild” Hits a New Peak

On the Adult Contemporary tally, “Manchild” also grows to a new peak, inching up from No. 20 to No. 18 seven weeks into its run. It has yet to enter the top 10 on that roster, though the Adult Contemporary ranking is known to move more slowly than the others focused entirely on pop.

Sabrina Carpenter Falls on the Pop Airplay Chart

The only decline for “Manchild” comes on the Pop Airplay chart. On that tally – the most competitive of the three pop lists – Carpenter dips from No. 3 to No. 4 after hitting her all-time peak last frame.

“Manchild” Lifts on the Hot 100

Beyond radio, “Manchild” is rising across other Billboard rankings. On the Hot 100, which includes airplay as one of its three consumption metrics, the track improves to No. 15. On the Streaming Songs ranking, “Manchild” leaps from No. 28 to No. 23. In just 10 weeks on both charts, Carpenter’s cut has already reached No. 1.

Man’s Best Friend Arrives in Less Than a Week

If Carpenter was going to deliver a second single before the release of Man’s Best Friend, she was most likely going to do so on Friday (August 22), which was the beginning of the finally tracking period before the album is scheduled to drop. Since she didn’t, the Grammy winner likely won’t share another track until the album arrives.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/25/sabrina-carpenters-only-single-from-her-new-album-is-climbing/

