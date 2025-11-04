ExchangeDEX+
The collaboration between Atoma Studio and Global Ledger aims to simplify access to advanced blockchain compliance tools.

Safello: Atoma Studio and Global Ledger Services AG Join Forces to Strengthen Blockchain Compliance

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/11/04 19:34
In the increasingly complex landscape of digital finance, regulatory compliance represents a crucial challenge for operators, institutions, and regulators. In this context, the recent partnership between Atoma Studio, a subsidiary of Safello Group, and the Swiss Global Ledger Services AG marks a significant step towards greater transparency and automation in the digital asset ecosystem.

The agreement, announced on November 4, 2025, entails a referral collaboration between the two companies, both leaders in their respective fields: Atoma Studio in the development of compliance software for digital finance and Global Ledger in blockchain data analysis and visualization.

A Partnership for Transparency and Security

Shared Goals and Operational Synergies

The partnership stems from the desire to strengthen their respective market penetration capabilities and support a common mission: to enhance integrity, transparency, and automation in the realm of digital assets. Through this agreement, the two companies commit to directing clients towards each other’s services in key areas such as blockchain data analysis, anti-money laundering (AML) risk assessment, and market surveillance.

Atoma Studio offers a modular compliance platform, specifically designed for market surveillance according to the MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets) regulation. This solution enables operators to monitor market activities, detect anomalous behaviors, and ensure compliance with the rules imposed by European regulators.

On the other hand, Global Ledger stands out for its blockchain visualization technologies and sophisticated AML risk analysis tools, which are essential for helping institutions and authorities identify suspicious patterns and anomalies in on-chain data.

Tangible Benefits for the Crypto Sector

The collaboration between Atoma Studio and Global Ledger aims to simplify access to advanced compliance and analysis tools for all entities active in the crypto world and blockchain. Thanks to this referral partnership, companies will be able to navigate more easily through the increasing regulatory demands, adopting innovative solutions that meet the highest standards of security and transparency.

According to Emelie Moritz, CEO of Atoma Studio:

“this partnership connects our technology to an exceptional analytics partner and expands Atoma’s commercial potential.” 

An enthusiasm shared also by Andrii Lazorenko, member of the board of directors of Global Ledger, who emphasizes how “together we can offer added value to clients navigating complex regulatory environments.”

Structure of the Agreement and Growth Prospects

The agreement includes a reciprocal referral structure: each company will receive a percentage commission for every referred client that results in new business. This mechanism encourages a lasting collaboration and a path of shared growth, strengthening the presence of both entities in the European and international markets.

The partnership represents a virtuous model of cooperation between specialized companies, capable of generating tangible benefits for both the partners and the entire digital ecosystem.

Safello: A Leading Entity in the Nordic Crypto-Economy

The news of the partnership is part of Safello‘s growth trajectory, a leading exchange in Northern Europe with over 410,000 users and an established presence since 2013. Safello’s mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone, offering a secure and intuitive platform for buying, selling, depositing, withdrawing, and storing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain, with fast and transparent transactions.

Safello AB operates in Sweden and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under the MiCA regulation. Since 2021, the parent company Safello Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, confirming the group’s solidity and transparency.

A Safer and More Transparent Future for Blockchain

The agreement between Atoma Studio and Global Ledger Services AG serves as a concrete example of how collaboration between specialized players can promote the adoption of best practices in the digital asset sector. In a continuously evolving regulatory environment, the ability to integrate advanced analytics tools and automated compliance becomes a decisive competitive factor.

The partnership not only strengthens the position of Safello and its partners but also contributes to elevating security and transparency standards for the entire crypto ecosystem, offering innovative solutions to support institutions, businesses, and end-users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

