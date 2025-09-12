Safety Shot Launches BONK Holdings to Build $BONK Treasury

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/12 11:30
Safety Shot launches BONK Holdings to grow $BONK treasury through strategic acquisitions, DeFi participation, and revenue-generating partnerships.

Safety Shot, a Nasdaq-listed company, has launched a new subsidiary called BONK Holdings. This initiative marks a major step in the company’s broader digital asset strategy. The BONK Holdings, having the goal of buying and actively trading BONK tokens (BONK), are a long-term project to expand its digital treasury.

BONK Holdings Buys $5M More BONK, Now Owns 2.5% of Supply

BONK Holdings has so far made aggressive moves towards establishing its treasury. The firm collaborated with FalconX to buy another $5 million of the $BONK after two previous fundraising rounds. These attempts have brought the purchase of 228,908,284,661 BONK tokens, at an average price of $0.00002184. This is what has seen BONK Holdings commanding a market share of more than 2.5% of the total circulating supply, worth around 55million dollars.

Related Reading: Bonk Enters The Crypto Game With USD1 Stablecoin | Live Bitcoin News

The acquisition will make BONK Holdings one of the largest BONK token owners in the world. But the strategy of the company does not just involve accumulation. There are plans to proactively control the treasury by being part of the Solana DeFi ecosystem. Staking, liquidity provision, and yield farming are some of the activities that are likely to incur extra returns. These techniques are meant to consolidate the balance sheet but not to dilute the value of the shareholders.

Mitchell Rudy, or NOM, is one of the key contributors to BONK and a strategic advisor to BONK Holdings. Rudy, in a recent statement, put it across that the primary objective is to unlock long-term shareholder value. Rudy says it will not just revolve around current asset value, but also be about finding innovative methods of converting the BONK treasury to sustainable revenue streams.

Strategic Alliances and Revenue Streams Fuel BONK Holdings Launch

Jarrett Boon, the CEO of Safety Shot, stressed the importance of the launch. When BONK Holdings and FalconX were formed, Boon deemed this move as the key to establishing a powerful presence in the BONK ecosystem. Boon feels that BONK is considered a high quality digital asset that can grow in the future.

Boon additionally noted that the company holds digital and cash assets valued higher than its entire market capitalization. Moreover, brands like Sure Shot and Yerbaé contribute significantly to this asset base. Therefore, the market has yet to fully recognize the true value of these assets. Consequently, a substantial amount of unrealized value remains untapped.

One more major development is a revenue-sharing deal with letsBONK.fun website, a highly lucrative project with BONK. Safety Shot has a 10 percent revenue share in the platform, and such money is going to be used shortly to keep buying BONK on. This will start after custody procedures have been completed.

To conclude, the opening of BONK Holdings is the result of a well-thought-out strategy in digital assets. Strategy partnerships, alternative revenue streams, and aggressive treasury management are putting Safety Shot in the place to be a key player in the dynamic BONK ecosystem.

