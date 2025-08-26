Safety Shot Raises $30 Million in Strategic BONK Token Deal

Safety Shot, Inc. has completed a $30 million financing round backed by strategic investors, including FalconX. The transaction integrates a $5 million registered direct offering paid in cash with a $25 million private placement funded entirely through BONK tokens from the cryptocurrency’s founding members.

All shares in the deal were priced at $0.46 per share. The financing marks an important move for the beverage company as it pivots toward the digital asset sector through its collaboration with the BONK ecosystem.

The transactions are scheduled to close on August 27, 2025, pending standard conditions.

Strategic Partnership Creates Revenue Bridge

This collaboration allows Safety Shot to acquire direct ownership in letsBONK.fun’s revenue-generating operations. This approach differs from traditional crypto treasury strategies in providing immediate access to ongoing revenue streams rather than passive token holdings.

Mitchell Rudy, known as “Nom” and a key BONK founding figure, stressed the partnership’s long-term vision. The leadership selected Safety Shot specifically to create what they describe as a first-of-its-kind bridge between decentralized finance and public markets.

The transaction structure signals a strong idea from BONK’s founding members. The company invested using its tokens rather than accepting cash payment. This demonstrates confidence in the partnership’s potential.

According to Safety Shot CEO Jarrett Boon, the investment is a landmark validation of the company’s new strategic direction. The partnership brings industry expertise, extensive networks, and resources critical for successfully integrating letsBONK.fun operations.

Dual Revenue Model Targets Long-Term Growth

The financing creates what Safety Shot describes as a dual-engine revenue opportunity. The company will generate recurring income from letsBONK.fun’s operations while building a substantial BONK token treasury using those revenues simultaneously.

This plan represents a departure from simple cryptocurrency adoption by public companies. Instead of purchasing digital assets as treasury holdings, Safety Shot is acquiring operational control of revenue-producing platforms within the BONK ecosystem.

Safety Shot is among the early public companies to actively integrate DeFi revenue streams into their business models. This pioneering approach could establish a template for other public companies seeking digital asset exposure beyond passive holdings.

The registered direct offering utilizes Safety Shot’s existing shelf registration statement filed with the SEC. The Form S-3 registration, effective since November 2022, enables the company to issue shares without additional regulatory delays.