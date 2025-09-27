The post Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BURSLEM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: William Saliba of Arsenal looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park on September 24, 2025 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images The fear was that William Saliba had started to receive the same whispers from Real Madrid that Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were subject to before joining the Spanish giants as free agents. That fear, however, was eased as it broke Arsenal has convinced Saliba to sign a contract extension. It was reported by The Athletic and others on Thursday that Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal to stay at Arsenal until 2030 despite interest from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is widely seen as one of the best central defenders in the world and the Gunners can continue to build around him. CARTAGENA, SPAIN – JULY 11: (L-R) Gabriel and William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at La Manga Club on July 11, 2025 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal’s recent success has been built on a solid defensive foundation. Indeed, the Gunners conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League last season with Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba forging the strongest centre back partnership over the last three campaigns together. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has assembled a group of talented players with their best years still ahead of them and Saliba very much falls into this category. This is why Real Madrid reportedly wanted the French international. The Spanish giants saw Saliba as their next great defensive rock. He would have slotted straight into their first team. Saliba’s decision to remain at the Emirates Stadium says something… The post Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BURSLEM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: William Saliba of Arsenal looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park on September 24, 2025 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington – AMA/Getty Images) Getty Images The fear was that William Saliba had started to receive the same whispers from Real Madrid that Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were subject to before joining the Spanish giants as free agents. That fear, however, was eased as it broke Arsenal has convinced Saliba to sign a contract extension. It was reported by The Athletic and others on Thursday that Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal to stay at Arsenal until 2030 despite interest from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is widely seen as one of the best central defenders in the world and the Gunners can continue to build around him. CARTAGENA, SPAIN – JULY 11: (L-R) Gabriel and William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at La Manga Club on July 11, 2025 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images) Arsenal FC via Getty Images Arsenal’s recent success has been built on a solid defensive foundation. Indeed, the Gunners conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League last season with Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba forging the strongest centre back partnership over the last three campaigns together. Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has assembled a group of talented players with their best years still ahead of them and Saliba very much falls into this category. This is why Real Madrid reportedly wanted the French international. The Spanish giants saw Saliba as their next great defensive rock. He would have slotted straight into their first team. Saliba’s decision to remain at the Emirates Stadium says something…

Saliba Contract Renewal Is Arsenal’s Best Piece Of Business In 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:27
BURSLEM, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 24: William Saliba of Arsenal looks on during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Port Vale and Arsenal at Vale Park on September 24, 2025 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington – AMA/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The fear was that William Saliba had started to receive the same whispers from Real Madrid that Kylian Mbappe, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba were subject to before joining the Spanish giants as free agents. That fear, however, was eased as it broke Arsenal has convinced Saliba to sign a contract extension.

It was reported by The Athletic and others on Thursday that Saliba has agreed a new long-term deal to stay at Arsenal until 2030 despite interest from Real Madrid. The 24-year-old is widely seen as one of the best central defenders in the world and the Gunners can continue to build around him.

CARTAGENA, SPAIN – JULY 11: (L-R) Gabriel and William Saliba of Arsenal during a training session at La Manga Club on July 11, 2025 in Cartagena, Spain. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal’s recent success has been built on a solid defensive foundation. Indeed, the Gunners conceded the fewest goals of any team in the Premier League last season with Gabriel Magalhaes and Saliba forging the strongest centre back partnership over the last three campaigns together.

Under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal has assembled a group of talented players with their best years still ahead of them and Saliba very much falls into this category. This is why Real Madrid reportedly wanted the French international. The Spanish giants saw Saliba as their next great defensive rock. He would have slotted straight into their first team.

Saliba’s decision to remain at the Emirates Stadium says something about the direction Arsenal is heading in. The Frenchman clearly wants to be part of a team on an upward trajectory with the Gunners targeting Premier League glory having finished second for three seasons in-a-row.

BRENTFORD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 1: Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta celebrates the 1-3 win William Saliba during the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Arsenal FC at Brentford Community Stadium on January 1, 2025 in Brentford, England. (Photo by Shaun Brooks – CameraSport via Getty Images)

CameraSport via Getty Images

In the past, Arsenal had its best players poached by rivals that were possibly closer to English and European soccer’s biggest prizes. Robin Van Persie left for Manchester United. Cesc Fabregas went to Barcelona. Samir Nasri, Emmanuel Adebayor and Gael Clichy all joined Manchester City.

Now, though, Arsenal is considered one of the most attractive clubs in the game and Saliba’s decision to commit his long-term future to the North London outfit proves this. This news comes not long after Gabriel also signed a new contract to stay at Arsenal with Leandro Trossard, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly similarly penning new terms.

The success in persuading Saliba to stay, however, is the best piece of business Arsenal has done in 2025, better than landing any of the new signings that arrived at the Emirates Stadium in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid will have to wait at least five years longer to land Saliba.

