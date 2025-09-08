Salvo Games And Last Odyssey To Drive AI-Driven Web3 Gaming

Salvo Games, a prominent GameFi platform, has partnered with Last Odyssey, the earliest AI-driven MMORTS 5X game developed on the Ronin Network. The partnership is aimed at merging cutting-edge technology and next-gen Web3 gaming. As revealed by Salvo Games in its official X announcement, the collaboration indicates the potential of community-led growth in the broader decentralized gaming world. Hence, this move is expected to substantially accelerate visibility, particularly with the 2nd public test of Last Odyssey that is scheduled to occur in October.

Salvo Games and Last Odyssey Partner to Bolster AI-Led Web3 Gaming

The partnership between Salvo Games and Last Odyssey focuses on advancing Web3 gaming with the inclusion of robust AI technology. Hence, with this collaboration, Last Odyssey will get wider in-game exposure apart from providing community participants with direct ways for comprehensive interaction via Telegram and Discord. This approach guarantees that players get the center stage in the growth, combining gameplay and community engagement. Keeping this in view, the partnership is anticipated to deliver an immersive player experience while displaying the potential of AI-led decision-making during real-time gameplay.

What to Expect from This Partnership for Developers?

According to Salvo Games, the partnership offers noteworthy advantages for the developers. They take into account wider exposure within the growing Web3 community, opportunities to develop alongside a swiftly scaling project via Ronin Network, and access to AI-led tools to build immersive gameplay. Thus, the duo attempts to leverage the broader industry reach of Salvo Games and AI-driven approach of Last Odyssey to let developers explore new avenues in decentralized gaming.