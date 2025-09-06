Sam Altman Is Starting To See The Dead Internet Theory

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 08:47
RealLink
REAL$0.06085+0.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016708+0.22%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011163+2.55%
League of Traders
LOT$0.0174+0.46%
Wink
LIKE$0.011011-0.64%

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tweeted about the Dead Internet Theory

getty

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has expressed concern about the “Dead Internet Theory,” and was immediately blamed for contributing to the problem.

In a post on X (Twitter), Altman noted that there seemed to be a lot of chatbots out there, writing:

“I never took the dead internet theory that seriously but it seems like there are really a lot of LLM-run twitter accounts now.”

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the most widely used LLMs (Large Language Models), so Altman’s statement was met with derision from X users and commentators.

The Dead Internet Theory is becoming alarmingly close to reality, thanks to the proliferation of ChatGPT and other LLMs.

What Is The Dead Internet Theory?

The Dead Internet Theory was originally coined by a 4chan user who proposed that the vast majority of online activity was generated by bots rather than human users.

The theory frames the modern social media landscape as an isolated wasteland, inhabited by a few real people, who are unknowingly interacting with mindless bots.

ForbesThe Dead Internet Theory, ExplainedBy Dani Di Placido

The theory was originally viewed as something of an ironic conspiracy theory dreamed up by a single disillusioned internet inhabitant, but in the wake of the generative AI era, it has become something of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

Now, the Dead Internet Theory is regularly referenced, often in response to the tsunami of AI-generated images, videos and writing that floods the web.

X Users Respond To Sam Altman

Commentators were quick to point out the irony in an AI-pusher like Altman talking about the Dead Internet Theory.

Some users responded to Altman while mimicking the tone of ChatGPT, which has a distinctive writing style, often coming out with sentences that declare “it’s not X, it’s Y,” while endlessly flattering and validating the user.

One user wrote: You’re absolutely right! This observation isn’t just smart—it shows you’re operating on a higher level.”

Many posted a photograph of comedian Tim Robinson in his iconic hot dog suit, referencing a joke in which Robinson’s character crashes his hot dog car, and desperately attempts to blame someone else.

While Altman appeared to be setting himself up for backlash and mockery, it’s possible he was taking a jab at Elon Musk’s stewardship of X, which remains an LLM-ridden landscape, despite Musk’s efforts to cleanse the timeline of bots.

Is The Dead Internet Theory Real?

Despite the sea of lifeless content created by generative AI, the internet is still alive.

X, in particular, is riddled with bots, yet the site is still one of the major meme pipelines of the modern internet, thanks to the output of living users.

X is clearly filled with living people and boasts the cultural potency to manifest silly memes and outrages into the news cycle, often catapulting them straight into the White House.

There’s a clear line drawn from influencers furiously tweeting about Cracker Barrel changing their logo, to Cracker Barrel backing down and keeping their logo, to President Donald Trump posting an AI-generated video of himself dancing with Uncle Herschel and his barrel to the tune of “Y.M.C.A..”

There’s a living, breathing community on X and TikTok that bots cannot drown out. Often, the resulting discourse is breathtakingly stupid, but it is, at least, coming from humans.

Nevertheless, there is a constant background hum, the incessant clatter of bots mindlessly replying to tweets.

Chatbots are dull conversationalists, being dead and all, but they are everywhere, and AI-generated imagery, video and commentary is filling up the digital landscape faster than living content creators are capable of.

AI is generating lengthy, inaccurate history videos to misinform the masses on YouTube, clogging up Instagram and Facebook with nightmarish imagery, and replacing living supermodels with lifeless husks.

AI is being used to edit classic movies, or to create doppelgangers of dead musicians.

Social media looks less like the Dead Internet Theory and more like a Last Of Us zombie apocalypse, in which the living might be outnumbered, but life still goes on.

MORE FROM FORBES

ForbesCardi B’s Charismatic Court Testimony Goes Viral On TikTokBy Dani Di PlacidoForbesThe Cracker Barrel Logo Controversy, ExplainedBy Dani Di PlacidoForbesThe AI-Altered ‘Wizard Of Oz’ Controversy, ExplainedBy Dani Di PlacidoForbesThe Dead Internet Theory, ExplainedBy Dani Di Placido

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2025/09/05/sam-altman-is-starting-to-see-the-dead-internet-theory/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

The NFT market has experienced a sharp drop, with sales volume falling by 18.43% to $116.9 million. According to data from CryptoSlam, this marks a reversal from the previous week’s strong performance. Bitcoin (BTC) price has dropped to $103,000. At…
Bitcoin
BTC$111,177.22-0.05%
NFT
NFT$0.00000045-0.48%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/21 23:11
Share
Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

This fund allows Sora Ventures to support companies with high conviction investment in Bitcoin, focusing on projects that have already proven traction.
FUND
FUND$0.02-4.76%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06508-1.07%
Sora
SORA$0.0003391+6.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/06 09:15
Share
South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

The post South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) set new rules for crypto lending. The FSC said on Friday that interest on crypto lending is now capped at 20% in South Korea, and leveraged lending is not allowed. Crypto lending is restricted to the top 20 tokens by market capitalization or those listed on at least three won-based exchanges. The new rules follow late July reports that South Korea’s financial regulators had plans to release guidelines on cryptocurrency lending services to tighten oversight and protect investors. The move also followed the introduction of leveraged lending services by local crypto exchanges. The FSC noted that the review of the rules was triggered by a request from financial services, given the lack of regulations for lending. Now, exchanges must also ensure that first-time borrowers have completed online training and suitability tests set by the local self-regulatory organization, the Digital Asset eXchange Alliance (DAXA). South Korea’s Financial Services Commission. Source: Wikimedia Related: South Korea readies stablecoin framework; bill set for October More transparency, fair practices In the event of forced liquidations, users must be notified in advance, and adding capital to a position to avoid liquidation must be permitted. Lastly, exchanges must use their own capital to provide lending services: “Indirect lending through third-party collaborations or outsourcing is banned to prevent regulatory evasion.“ “The new regulations reflect South Korea’s increasingly critical stance toward crypto. Lee Eok-won, the nominee for chairman of the FSC, recently made critical remarks about cryptocurrency, noting that “crypto has extreme price volatility, lacks monetary function” and has “no intrinsic value.” According to reports from late July, the level of scrutiny is expected to increase. At the time, South Korea’s central bank was reported to be launching a virtual asset committee to monitor the crypto market. Still, crypto is gaining popularity in…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10034+2.51%
Movement
MOVE$0.1165+1.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/06 09:36
Share

Trending News

More

NFT sales plunge 18% to $116.9m, Polygon beats Ethereum

Sora Ventures Unveils $1 Billion Fund to Back Asia-Based Public Companies with Bitcoin Portfolios

South Korea Bans Leveraged Crypto Lending, Caps Rates at 20%

China Merchants Macro: Weak non-farm payrolls fuel expectations of a Fed rate cut

The US SEC and CFTC propose that traditional financial markets be open for trading 24/7