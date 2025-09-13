Sam Bankman-Fried To Appeal 25-Year Sentence, Hearing Set For November 4

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/13
Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal hearing is set for November 4, and his defence seeks a lighter sentence or retrial after FTX’s collapse.

 

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of collapsed crypto exchange FTX, will face an appeals hearing on November 4. 

Nearly two years after receiving a 25-year sentence, his lawyers will present their arguments before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Sam Bankman-Fried: From Crypto Mogul to Inmate

Bankman-Fried once stood among the most powerful names in the crypto industry. FTX ranked as one of the largest trading platforms worldwide. His personal fortune grew into the billions, and he rubbed shoulders with politicians, appeared in magazines, and even advertised during the Super Bowl.

That success collapsed in November 2022 when FTX filed for bankruptcy. 

The exchange’s sudden implosion shocked global markets and left millions of customers unable to access their funds. Trust in centralised crypto platforms took a serious hit.

By November 2023, a jury found Bankman-Fried guilty on seven counts, including wire fraud and securities fraud. A federal judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison in March of last year, and he is currently housed at the Federal Correctional Institution at Terminal Island in California.

Moreover, he has a projected release date of October 25, 2044.

What His Lawyers Plan to Argue

At the appeals hearing, Bankman-Fried’s legal team want to challenge both the fairness of his trial and the severity of his sentence. Their arguments will centre on three main points.

First of all, the defence says prosecutors exaggerated the scale of losses tied to FTX’s downfall. They argue jurors were misled into believing customer funds were permanently gone.

This created a harsher picture than reality.

Secondly, his lawyers claim the trial presented him as guilty from the beginning. They argue the court failed to honour the presumption of innocence, framing him as the sole villain of FTX’s collapse.

Finally, other FTX executives, including Caroline Ellison, Gary Wang, and Nishad Singh, cooperated with prosecutors and received lighter sentences. 

Bankman-Fried’s team believes that the court unfairly targeted him with a much longer punishment.

What the Court Could Decide

The Second Circuit has several options in November. For starters, Judges could uphold the conviction and leave the sentence unchanged. They might order a new trial if they agree the first one was flawed. 

Another option is reducing the sentence without altering the conviction.

Even though this is rare, appellate judges sometimes strike down parts of a verdict entirely. That could result in Bankman-Fried facing fewer charges or walking away with a lighter punishment.

For now, his fate rests on how convincing his lawyers’ arguments prove to be.

Why This Appeal Matters

The Bankman-Fried appeal is about more than one man’s future. It also sets the tone for how U.S. courts handle fraud cases linked to crypto.

Billions of dollars are currently tied up in the FTX bankruptcy process. Creditors are still fighting over claims and repayments, and a change in how the court defines losses could affect how much customers eventually recover.

Lawmakers are watching closely. Some argue the FTX collapse shows why crypto needs tighter rules. Others say that the existing laws already cover fraud, regardless of whether assets are digital or traditional.

For the crypto industry, the case shows the risks of weak oversight and poor management. It also reminds investors how quickly trust can vanish when customer funds are mishandled.

