Santander’s Openbank Enables Bitcoin, Litecoin, POL, Ethereum, and Altcoin Trading for German Customers

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/09/18 04:00
GET
GET$0.007847-1.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005373+2.81%
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2597+3.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.0851-2.53%
  • Santander’s digital bank has launched crypto trading in Germany, letting customers buy, sell, and hold these assets.
  • At launch, Openbank customers in Germany can get their hands on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin, and Polygon.

Openbank, the digital arm of Banco Santander, has just rolled out a new crypto trading service for its retail customers in Germany. It’s a full-circle move for a bank that was among the first traditional players to dip its toes into blockchain years ago with its early investment in Ripple Labs.

Instead of sending money off to an external exchange, Openbank users can buy, sell, and hold major cryptocurrencies right from their accounts, side by side with their regular investments.

As of today, customers can access five major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Polygon (MATIC), and Cardano (ADA), directly through their Openbank accounts, managing them alongside their existing investments. All of this comes with the safety net of Santander’s backing and the investor protections established under Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA), with no need to move funds to an external exchange.

More Assets and Features on the Way

Over the next few months, the digital bank plans to broaden the range of cryptocurrencies available on its platform, giving customers even more choice. On top of that, it’s preparing to roll out handy features like crypto-to-crypto conversions, so users can easily swap between different assets without needing a separate exchange.

The new trading service comes with competitive pricing, too. Customers will pay a 1.49% fee for buying or selling digital assets, with a minimum charge of €1 per transaction, and importantly, there are no custody fees for simply holding their crypto. That makes the service simple, transparent, and accessible for everyday investors.

In just a few weeks, Openbank will then extend the same offering to customers in Spain and build on the success of its German launch. It’s another step in the bank’s push to strengthen its investment ecosystem, which already includes innovative products like its automated investment service, Robo Advisor, as well as a portfolio of more than 3,000 stocks, 3,000 investment funds managed by over 123 firms, and more than 2,000 Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Coty de Monteverde, Head of Crypto at Grupo Santander, explained:

Across the Atlantic, U.S. banks have also undergone a shift in their approach to digital assets. Once dismissive, they began cautiously testing the waters after OCC guidance opened the door, and now many treat crypto as a permanent part of finance, particularly through real-world asset tokenization efforts.

JPMorgan, for example, has already launched JPM Coin and its Onyx blockchain, focusing on settlement solutions for institutional clients. Together, these developments show how traditional finance is warming up to crypto.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Wealth manager Nate Geraci has reiterated his view that the coming months will be "wild" for XRP. This comes as the XRP community braces for another major milestone in the ETF space.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
Wilder World
WILD$0.2821-1.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.16357+2.17%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 17:09
Share
Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Amid persistent discussions around the potential for XRP to reach greater heights, one market pundit has revealed what needs to happen for this to occur. Notably, while XRP continues to struggle at $3, certain market commentators have pushed for higher prices, especially ranging from $100 to $10,000.Visit Website
XRP
XRP$3.1311+4.01%
SphereX
HERE$0.00026+4.00%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:08
Share
Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

The Shiba Inu team has released a new update on the Shibarium bridge hack and introduced a bounty program to recover stolen assets. For context, the September 12 exploit drained millions from the Ethereum layer-2 network and left the community facing one of its most serious challenges to date.Visit Website
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.07078-20.44%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000629+8.63%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557+7.40%
Share
The Crypto Basic2025/09/18 14:16
Share

Trending News

More

Next Couple of Months Will Be Wild for XRP: Wealth Manager

Here’s What XRP Requires to Reach $100, According to a Financial Strategist

Shiba Inu Offers 50 ETH Bounty to Recover Shibarium Stolen Funds

Ripple Partners Trillion-Dollar Manager Franklin Templeton and DBS to Launch Tokenized Finance Solutions

Top Research Firm Predicts XRP Run to $50, Here’s Why