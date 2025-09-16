Santander’s Openbank launches crypto trading for European users

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 21:39
Moonveil
MORE$0.09011+5.41%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.09514+14.10%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00591+0.33%

Openbank, the digital banking arm of Banco Santander, has launched retail crypto trading for its users in Germany, starting Tuesday, according to a press release published Tuesday.

Customers can now buy and sell Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, Polygon, and Cardano directly through the bank’s investment platform, with plans to add more tokens over time.

Spain is next. The bank confirmed that Spanish customers will get access to the same crypto features in the coming weeks. This rollout comes after the full implementation of the EU’s MiCA regulations, which now provide a legal framework for crypto services across the bloc.

The move adds pressure on other European banks to keep up, especially as US institutions, now encouraged by President Donald Trump’s support and new stablecoin legislation, are taking similar steps.

Openbank charges flat fee ahead of full rollout

Coty de Monteverde, head of crypto at Grupo Santander, said in the statement, “By incorporating the main cryptocurrencies into our investment platform, we are responding to the demand of some of our customers.”

Openbank has set a 1.49% trading fee, with a €1 minimum per transaction, and confirmed it will not charge any custody fees.

Openbank currently operates in Spain, Germany, Portugal, and the Netherlands. The bank says it could extend crypto trading to all these countries within the year, pending regulatory approval.

The announcement also revealed that Santander is looking into launching its own stablecoin, still in early planning. That project was first reported in May. These types of tokens are designed to maintain a fixed value, usually pegged to fiat currencies like the euro or dollar, and are being used more frequently by both consumers and businesses.

Stablecoins, while originally used mainly by crypto traders, are now getting broader attention. Many firms have started using them for international money transfers and digital payments, and some investors are turning to them for blockchain-based settlements, including for bond trading.

In the US, Trump’s return to the White House and his open endorsement of crypto have pushed American banks to explore their own stablecoin projects. Some are now discussing a possible joint token, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Earlier this year, World Liberty Financial, owned by the Trump family, launched a new stablecoin called USD1. Analysts at Standard Chartered recently said that if the stablecoin bill passes in the US, the value of dollar-backed stablecoins could hit $2 trillion by 2028, up from around $250 billion today.

BBVA, SocGen and Deutsche Bank move in on euro-backed coins

Across Europe, competition is rising. BBVA, one of Spain’s biggest banks and a direct rival to Santander, said in March that it will roll out retail crypto trading once it gets approval from the country’s market supervisor.

BBVA already gives access to crypto for clients in Switzerland and Turkey, and is currently testing Visa’s new platform for creating and transferring digital bank tokens.

In France, Societe Generale has already issued a euro-pegged stablecoin through its crypto division, joining a small but growing list of banks tokenizing fiat currencies for use on blockchain rails.

Meanwhile, in Germany, Deutsche Bank’s DWS Group, together with Flow Traders and Galaxy Digital, is building another euro-backed stablecoin. These moves are part of a broader push by European banks to get ahead of what could become a massive change in how crypto assets are traded and settled.

But Santander has been in the game far longer than most of its peers. The bank was one of the first traditional institutions to invest in blockchain startups, putting money into Ripple Labs through its venture arm years ago.

It has also participated in cross-industry blockchain initiatives, like Fnality International, which aims to build out payment infrastructure using distributed ledgers. The bank even used blockchain in a payments app nearly ten years ago, long before most major players were talking about Web3.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

PANews reported on September 16th that Sky tweeted that over 75% of the MKR supply has completed the upgrade to SKY. Regarding the penalties for delayed upgrades to SKY, a governance vote will be held on September 18th. If passed, the penalties will take effect on September 22nd.
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.07276-0.19%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006102-0.94%
MAY
MAY$0.04307-0.76%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 23:17
Share
Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Crypto Briefing, Texas Governor Greg Abbott passed House Bill No. 4488 (HB 4488), which aims to protect specific state government funds, including
FUND
FUND$0.02-15.96%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012875+1.60%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0861-3.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 09:22
Share
RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

RedStone is proud to unveil a major breakthrough in oracle technology: RedStone Atom—the first liquidation-intelligent oracle. Unlike traditional oracles, RedStone Atom is the first solution to proactively improve the efficiency
COSMOS
ATOM$4.522+0.66%
Major
MAJOR$0.16023+0.98%
Share
PANews2025/07/30 20:50
Share

Trending News

More

Over 75% of MKR supply has been upgraded to SKY, and penalties for delayed upgrades may take effect.

Texas Governor Signs HB 4488 to Protect State Bitcoin Reserve as Permanent Fund

RedStone launches the first oracle with liquidation intelligence, Atom, equipped with a lending enhancement engine with liquidation intelligence.

Tether Treasury once again minted 1 billion USDT on the Ethereum chain

In the past 24 hours, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was US$189 million, mainly due to the short position