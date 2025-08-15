Sapien to launch token to reward human intelligence in AI training

Sapien, a decentralized protocol for AI training, announced its token generation event.

Blockchain and AI are increasingly converging. On Wednesday, August 13, Sapien announced the launch of a token to reward humans who train AI. The decentralized AI data protocol, co-founded by Base’s (BASE) Rowan Stone, is set to launch the SAPIEN token on August 20.

The network’s goal is to create incentives that reward both human contribution and quality in AI models. By offering incentives to AI trainers, Sapien aims to develop models that consistently outperform others.

Sapien boasts 1.5 million human contributors

The network claims to have 1.5 million contributors, who have completed 180 million data tasks to date. Notably, Sapien records these inputs onchain, making the data used to train models transparent.

Blockchain technology offers significant synergies with AI. Crypto can provide the incentives to build AI models in a decentralized way, while also enabling greater transparency.

Sapien is led by Rowan Stone, who played a key role in developing Coinbase’s Base network, and Trevor Koverko, founder of Polymath. The firm has secured $10.5 million in investment from firms including Variant, Primitive Ventures, Yield Guild Games (YGG), and Orange DAO.