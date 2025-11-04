Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Crashes 36% on Failed DMD Drug Trial

TLDR

Sarepta Therapeutics shares plunged 36% premarket after a nine-year Duchenne muscular dystrophy drug trial failed its primary endpoint.

Casimersen and golodirsen showed numerical improvements in 225 patients but results lacked statistical significance.

The setback follows July’s Elevidys gene therapy market withdrawal after three patient deaths from liver failure.

Sarepta attributes trial issues to COVID-19 disruptions affecting patient participation and data collection.

Q3 revenue reached $399.4 million, surpassing analyst expectations of $338.7 million despite clinical disappointment.

Sarepta Therapeutics took a beating Tuesday morning as shares collapsed 36% in premarket trading. The biotech company announced that a crucial clinical trial for two Duchenne muscular dystrophy drugs missed its primary target.





The news caps off a disastrous year for Sarepta. The stock has already shed 80% of its value in 2025.

The trial studied 225 boys aged 6 to 13 over nine years. Researchers tested casimersen and golodirsen, two drugs designed to help patients produce dystrophin protein.

Patients showed some improvement climbing four steps after 96 weeks. But the results weren’t statistically significant, falling short of regulatory standards.

The difference measured just 0.05 steps per second. That’s nowhere near enough to prove the drugs work effectively.

COVID-19 Blamed for Trial Problems

Sarepta pointed fingers at the pandemic for the disappointing outcome. Company officials said COVID-19 disrupted both patient participation and data collection throughout the study.

When removing COVID-affected patients from the analysis, Sarepta claims the drugs slowed disease progression by 30%. The company also references long-term data showing a three-year delay in wheelchair dependence.

However, post-hoc data manipulation doesn’t satisfy regulators or investors. The trial was designed with specific endpoints, and those weren’t met.

This failure compounds existing problems for Sarepta’s drug pipeline. In July, the company’s bestselling gene therapy Elevidys was temporarily pulled from market after three patients died from acute liver failure.

Baird analysts didn’t mince words about the situation. They said both Sarepta’s gene therapy and PMO drug franchise now face heightened scrutiny from regulators, insurance companies, and doctors.

What Happens Next for Sarepta

The company isn’t backing down despite the setback. Sarepta plans to schedule an FDA meeting to discuss converting the drugs’ accelerated approvals to full approvals.

Company executives insist there’s no risk of losing marketing authorization. They’re banking on the drugs’ safety profile to carry them through.

J.P. Morgan analyst Anupam Rama sees a path forward. He believes COVID disruptions provide a reasonable explanation for the trial miss and that excluding affected patients reveals promising trends.

Still, Rama acknowledges the regulatory environment remains uncertain. Full approval isn’t guaranteed, even with a solid safety record.

The company did post strong Q3 financials Monday. Revenue hit $399.4 million, demolishing the $338.7 million analyst consensus.

Earnings per share came in at a loss of $0.13, beating the expected $0.70 loss. But positive financials couldn’t offset the clinical trial failure.

Wall Street maintains a Hold rating on Sarepta stock. Six analysts rate it Buy, 13 say Hold, and five recommend Sell.

The average price target stands at $24.40. That was roughly the trading price before Tuesday’s premarket collapse.

