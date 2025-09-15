“Satoshi-era whale converts 35,991 BTC into 886,371 ETH: approximately 4 billion dollar operation shakes the market”

A wallet labeled as “Satoshi‑era” executed a massive swap: 35,991 BTC, valued at approximately 4.04 billion dollars according to CoinMarketCap, were exchanged for 886,371 ETH, estimated around 4.07 billion dollars based on CoinMarketCap.
The operation, monitored on-chain by analysis tools like Glassnode, has reignited attention on liquidity, accumulation, and potential domino effects on the price of Ethereum.
External analyses and market research indicate how movements of institutional capital and from large wallets can have pronounced impacts on the depth of order books in the short term Chainalysis, while on-chain circulating supply data confirm the proportions indicated on Etherscan Etherscan.
According to data collected by our editorial team, verified through Glassnode and Etherscan at 23:45 CEST on September 15, 2025, the swap is attributable to net flows that have traversed multiple liquidity pools; market analysts observe consistent signals of capital reallocation from Bitcoin to Ethereum.
According to on-chain monitoring, the wallet in question has converted a significant portion of BTC into ETH, with a value discrepancy in line with normal market slippage.
The transaction, valued at around 4 billion dollars, impacts the available liquidity and fuels the narrative of a rotation from Bitcoin to Ethereum in the short term (Chainalysis).
That said, the real impact will depend on the persistence of the flows and the market’s ability to absorb them without excessive friction.
The picture becomes more significant considering the accumulation trend by large-sized wallets: addresses holding between 10K and 100K ETH are on the rise, with levels close to recent highs recorded on analysis dashboards like Glassnode and Santiment.
In this context, signals of further concentration can influence expectations and tactical positioning; for historical data and trends on large holders, see our in-depth analysis Whales ETH: movements and trends.
Wallets containing between 10K and 100K ETH are increasing their positions, with levels that various trackers indicate as nearing records, contributing to strengthening the perceived momentum.
However, the continuity of flows and the depth of the order books on exchanges will determine the evolution of the trend. It should be noted that the psychological component, during rally phases, tends to emphasize directional movements.
In this context, out-of-scale operations like the one observed can act as a catalyst, consolidating an already favorable sentiment for Ethereum. Yet, the elasticity of liquidity and potential profit-taking remain crucial variables for the trajectory of the quarter.
At the time of reporting, Ethereum is trading at approximately 4,663 USD, remaining above the technical support area of 4,600 USD (CoinGecko as a reference for the spot price). The technical tools indicate:
In practical terms, as long as Ethereum maintains closures above these dynamic supports and no marked bearish divergences appear on RSI and MACD, the outlook remains constructive; a drop below the 4,600–4,550 USD area could trigger deeper rebalancing. That said, intraday volatility can remain high in the presence of news or abnormal volumes.
The area around 4,600 USD represents an important technical support: maintaining the price above this level, along with the position above the main EMAs and the absence of bearish divergences, strengthens the outlook.
In an optimistic scenario, we could see a consolidation above 4,600–4,700 USD; in a negative scenario, losing this level could push the price to test lower moving averages and increase volatility.
The concentration of capital in a single operator amplifies the potential impact of the trade: a rapid distribution of the position could trigger cascading sales.
It is therefore essential to monitor the flows to the exchanges and observe any fragmentations into different addresses. For operational guidance on how to monitor the flows, see our article on how to read on-chain data On-chain Monitoring: Practical Guide.
The full details have not yet been confirmed. The swap is traceable on-chain, but it is possible that a portion was handled via OTC desks to limit the impact on the exchange order book. The transaction identifiers are currently being verified.